What's new

Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Surge to $12.066 Billion

Morpheus

Morpheus

FULL MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
1,901
-1
3,799
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Surge to $12.066 Billion

Posted 2 hours ago by ProPK Staff



The foreign exchange reserves of the country surged by $268 million for the week ending on October 16.
According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the foreign exchange reserves maintained by the central bank have surged to $12.066 billion whereas the foreign exchange maintained by commercial banks stood at $7.235 billion.

SBP reserves have increased by $268 million due to GOP’s official inflows.

It is pertinent to mention here that the consistent inflows of foreign exchange in the country due to overseas’ remittances, investments through Roshan digital accounts, and export receipts maintained a favorable balance of supply and demand of the greenback in the local market causing Rupee to gain stability gradually.
The improvement in the value of the Rupee against the Dollar will not only reduce the installments of debt payments but it will also cause a favorable impact on the import bill of the country.

propakistani.pk

Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Surge to $12.066 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves of the country surged by $268 million for the week ending on October 16. According to
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
-----------------------------------
 
alibaz

alibaz

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 26, 2007
4,020
0
2,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Where's the surge when on 4 September 2020, the foreign reserves were at $12.8 billion?
Click to expand...
311 million payed against external debts.


The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank declined 2.69% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. On September 25, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,359.7 million, down $342 million compared with $12,701.6 million in the previous week. According to the central bank, the fall came on the back of government’s external debt payments that amounted to $311 million, and other official payments. Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $19,534.8 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,175.1 million. A few months ago, the SBP successfully made foreign debt repayment of over $1 billion on the maturity of Sukuk.

Published in The Express Tribune, October 2nd, 2020.


tribune.com.pk

Foreign exchange: SBP reserves fall $342m to $12.36b | The Express Tribune

Foreign exchange SBP reserves fall $342m to $12.36b
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top