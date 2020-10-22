Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Surge to $12.066 Billion

Pakistan Space Agency said: Where's the surge when on 4 September 2020, the foreign reserves were at $12.8 billion? Click to expand...

fall came on the back of government’s external debt payments that amounted to $311 million, and other official payments.

311 million payed against external debts.The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank declined 2.69% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday. On September 25, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,359.7 million,. According to the central bank, theOverall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $19,534.8 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,175.1 million. A few months ago, the SBP successfully made foreign debt repayment of over $1 billion on the maturity of Sukuk.