Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Reach $20 Billion After Almost 3 Years

Pakistan’s Foreign Reserves Reach $20 Billion After Almost 3 Years

Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves, which continued to build up in the past couple of weeks with the consistent inflows of foreign exchange through loans or other receipts, now stand at over $20 billion.

The reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan have increased to $12.93 billion as of November 13, 2020, which is the highest level since February 2, 2018.


The reserves maintained by commercial banks stood at $7.15 billion. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country rose to $20.08 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).



A.A.H Soomro, Managing Director at Khadim Ali Shah Bukhari, tweeted:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1329317856190877697

Baby Leone said:
it should have been above 100 billion USD by now.
Another term by Nawaz Sharif and he would have left you 2 billion$ so count yourself lucky that we at least have 20 billion$ which are all loans by the way.
Imran Khan said:
peanuts just peanuts its utter disgrace not matter of proud
One more term of Nawaz SHarief and have would have left us with his gobbar not forex reserves. We should be thankful to that turd that he left us with peanuts.
 
Pandora said:
Another term by Nawaz Sharif and he would have left you 2 billion$ so count yourself lucky that we at least have 20 billion$ which are all loans by the way.


One more term of Nawaz SHarief and have would have left us with his gobbar not forex reserves. We should be thankful to that turd that he left us with peanuts.
its not about who left us where, i am talking about Pakistan as a country and where she deserve to be.
 
Baby Leone said:
its not about who left us where, i am talking about Pakistan as a country and where she deserve to be.
People who let scums like Zardari and Nawaz shouldn't expect any better than this figure. We all deserve this rock bottom for being mental slaves of few elites.
 
