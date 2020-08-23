Pakistan's Foreign Policy Shift Is Overdue - India's Been Weaponised!

If you hadn’t noticed yet, there’s a geopolitical rearrangement in West Asia, as normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel takes place, one wonders, which country will it be next to embrace Israel – the imperialist satellite state. Pakistan has made it clear, it will not recognize Israel until the Palestinians are given their right and a state of their own. But it’s not all just about Israel – Trump administration is using Israel to divide the world into separate blocs – the Chinese camp and the US camp. Pakistan was upset with Saudi Arabia’s reluctance to condemn Indian actions in Kashmir last August. Disrupt the OIC and arrange a meeting with States who want to discuss Kashmir. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa went over to Saudi Arabia to mediate the situation,. In Beijing, both China & Pakistan agreed to safeguard common interests, strengthen cooperation in all areas. What’s behind all this is imperialist powers playing with developing states. Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, पाकिस्तान और सऊदी अरब, मोदी और सऊदी अरब, मोदी और uAE, मोदी और बहरीन, मोदी और अरब, सऊदी अरब के लिए पाकिस्तानी सेना प्रमुख बाजवा, mbs ताज राजकुमार, पाकिस्तानी विदेश नीति विश्लेषण, कश्मीर नवीनतम समाचार, कश्मीर और पाकिस्तान, कश्मीर और भारत , डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प और चीन, चीन और भारत गतिरोध, चीन बनाम भारत, भारत और चीन युद्ध, भारत की ओर सऊदी बदलाव, Lord Palmerston once stated, countries have no permanent friends or enemies, just enduring interests.