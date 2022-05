Crimson Blue said: Following is that video of this event. This descendant of Bhutto is standing like an obedient servant. Disgusting ...





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1527020530263633922 Click to expand...

These are the same elite/city Pakistanis that make fun of paindus or villagers, but can’t even stand up straight in front of gora sahibs because they are enamored. If it was some jatt from my village in place of billo rani, he’d have his arm around blinken and keep talking over him.