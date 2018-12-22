Imran Khan
Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Break All Historic Records
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high level of $25.3 billion.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with the fresh inflows of $1 billion investment from the Eurobond, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have surged up to over $25 billion
