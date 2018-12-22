What's new

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Break All Historic Records

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high level of $25.3 billion.
According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), with the fresh inflows of $1 billion investment from the Eurobond, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have surged up to over $25 billion
 
Long may it continue. We should be setting up a SEO to dig gold and store as much as we can to increase our reserves.
 
12 billion increase since PTI came into power.

1626339539751.png

At this rate they could hit 35-40 billion by the time they leave. IF they repeat that in the next term, we might actually have a very healthy reserve.
 
