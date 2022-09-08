Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman is Out to Defend Afghan Hooliganism Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Cricket Match

Just to jog your memories a bit, the current serving Corps Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Pa Ji said in a live press conference at ISPR that Mohsin Dawar and his family relatives were taking money, meeting, and coordinating with NDS and RAW operatives inside multiple Indian consulates in Afghanistan.



The same guy is right now the committee chairman for the committee on foreign affairs.



So, was Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Pa Ji wrong at that time and that was just a load of stink, or do we have a foreign agent at the helm?