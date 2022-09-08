What's new

Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman is Out to Defend Afghan Hooliganism Against Pakistan in Asia Cup Cricket Match

FcHGXpWXwAAMANk.jpeg
 
Areesh said:
Vote dia tha na no confidence voting main

Ab muhib e watan hai
vote say kuch nai hota boss!!

zameen aur thaikay daynay walla Muhib e Watan hai!! Zardari Muarad Ali shah say barra Muhib e Watan khud bajwa sabh nai! Dha 1-8 all legalized both side of motorway Dha legalized!!! 2 number overhead entrance into Dha city Legalized,Thaiks for roads,nallas,choona,plumbing work,mason work,gardening work etc to FWO legalized!
 
newb3e said:
vote say kuch nai hota boss!!

zameen aur thaikay daynay walla Muhib e Watan hai!! Zardari Muarad Ali shah say barra Muhib e Watan khud bajwa sabh nai! Dha 1-8 all legalized both side of motorway Dha legalized!!! 2 number overhead entrance into Dha city Legalized,Thaiks for roads,nallas,choona,plumbing work,mason work,gardening work etc to FWO legalized!
Is mohsin dawar ki kia auqat k woh thaikai dai

Is ko vote of no confidence main use karna tha. Bas yehi is ki auqat thi
 
And afghans were throwing flowers at Pakistani's ? I think Afghan's ka khoon hi ganda hai, as I said before sometimes I wish someone should just nuke them and make world a lot better place.
 
Just to jog your memories a bit, the current serving Corps Commander XII Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Pa Ji said in a live press conference at ISPR that Mohsin Dawar and his family relatives were taking money, meeting, and coordinating with NDS and RAW operatives inside multiple Indian consulates in Afghanistan.

The same guy is right now the committee chairman for the committee on foreign affairs.

So, was Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor Pa Ji wrong at that time and that was just a load of stink, or do we have a foreign agent at the helm?
 

