Pakistan’s Food Youtuber Of The Year Ft. Rana Hamza Saif ​



In conversation with tonight’s guest, Rana Hamza Saif. What do his friends refer to him as? Where’s Hamza from? What has Hamza's life been like in Bahawalnagar? Hamza’s education? When did he first get access to the internet? Initially, what services did he use? How often did he travel in his childhood? What was it like to have access to the internet back then? What helped him decide on a degree and how did it go? How was his experience at UCP? University's role in our development. How did he begin his career? How did he figure out this could work? Hamza’s weight loss transformation. How was it like starting YouTube in 2017? What content did he start making on his YouTube channel initially? Why did he start vlogging about food and travel? What was the family’s role in motivating Hamza? How did he finance the idea back then? How and when did his reach increase? The work that goes into making food tours? When did brands start approaching him? When did he decide to take it to another country and how did it go? How was the Dubai and Turkey trip? Did Covid impact him? What happened after his first trip post-Covid? How did he start “Shapack Gang”? What content does this channel have? What’s coming up next? What is his opinion of the industry right now? Is this a legitimate profession? How does Hamza envision the Pakistan of 2050? In conversation with tonight’s guest, Rana Hamza Saif. What do his friends refer to him as? Where’s Hamza from? What has Hamza's life been like in Bahawalnagar? Hamza’s education? When did he first get access to the internet? Initially, what services did he use? How often did he travel in his childhood? What was it like to have access to the internet back then? What helped him decide on a degree and how did it go? How was his experience at UCP? University's role in our development. How did he begin his career? How did he figure out this could work? Hamza’s weight loss transformation. How was it like starting YouTube in 2017? What content did he start making on his YouTube channel initially? Why did he start vlogging about food and travel? What was the family’s role in motivating Hamza? How did he finance the idea back then? How and when did his reach increase? The work that goes into making food tours? When did brands start approaching him? When did he decide to take it to another country and how did it go? How was the Dubai and Turkey trip? Did Covid impact him? What happened after his first trip post-Covid? How did he start “Shapack Gang”? What content does this channel have? What’s coming up next? What is his opinion of the industry right now? Is this a legitimate profession? How does Hamza envision the Pakistan of 2050?



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Rana Hamza Saif

00:40 What do his friends refer to him as?

01:03 Where’s Hamza from?

01:58 What has Hamza's life been like in Bahawalnagar?

04:27 Hamza’s education

05:05 When did he first get access to the internet?

06:53 Initially, what services did he use?

07:37 How often did he travel in his childhood?

09:02 What was it like to have access to the internet back then?

11:14 What helped him decide on a degree and how did it go?

13:23 How was his experience at UCP?

15:40 University's role in our development

16:35 How did he begin his career?

20:32 How did he figure out this could work?

21:16 Hamza’s weight loss transformation

24:53 Starting YouTube in 2017

26:01 What content did he start making on his YouTube channel initially?

27:20 Why did he start vlogging about food and travel?

28:43 What was the family’s role in motivating Hamza?

29:42 How did he finance the idea back then?

30:46 How and when did his reach increase?

32:50 The work that goes into making food tours?

33:45 When did brands and people start approaching him?

39:54 Starting the international series

42:28 How was the Dubai and Turkey trip?

43:56 Did Covid impact him?

45:29 What happened after his first trip post-Covid?

46:44 How did he start “Shapack Gang”?

49:53 What content does this channel have?

51:36 What’s coming up next?

52:46 What is his opinion of the industry right now?

56:12 Is this a legitimate profession?

59:40 How does Hamza envision the Pakistan of 2050?