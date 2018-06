Pakistan’s flawed justice system

stark contrast with the injunctions of Islam and the principles of welfare state, which call for the redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor.

oppressive because it denies justice to the weak against the criminal excesses of the powerful in the society who can virtually get away with murder.

senior politicians, high ranking officers of the civilian bureaucracy and armed forces, feudal landlords, and dishonest and unscrupulous officials of the judiciary are collectively responsible for this unhappy state of affairs.

economic exploitation and social oppression of the poor and the weak come to an end, enabling them to lead their lives with dignity, develop their God-given talents, and realize their potential.

state of economic and social justice in Pakistan.

about 24.3% of the people lived below the poverty line defined as income of Rs.3030 per month in 2015-16.

percentage of people living below the poverty line would increase to 60% if it is defined as income of $60 or Rs.7200 per month

shameful to say the least. Besides low level of development, extreme inequalities of income and wealth

The total maximum salary of an officer in BPS-22, the highest grade in the Pakistan government service, is reportedly around Rs.300,000 per month including basic salary, allowances, and other perks and privileges.

80 to 100 times the monthly average income in Pakistan

four times the GDP per capita in the US amounting to US$60,000.

The allotment of residential, commercial, and agricultural plots to senior civil, military and judicial officers out of the state land, which is the asset of the people of Pakistan, at throwaway prices is an example of the blatant manner in which they are robbing the nation for their personal benefits.

redistribution of wealth is from the rich to the poor.

rare countries where the reverse is the norm.

allotment of a one-kanal plot of state land in a posh area in Islamabad, Lahore or Karachi to a senior civil, judicial or military officer means that roughly an amount of Rs.20 million has been taken out of the pockets of the poor people of the country for the benefit of the rich and the powerful.

over the past few decades hundreds of billions of rupees have been looted from the nation by the powerful sections of our society.

legalized corruption, that is, a corrupt or unfair practice which has been given the cover of laws and rules.

the incidence of taxes is mostly on the less well-to-do classes instead of the rich

indirect taxes, which are regressive in nature with greater incidence on the relatively less well-to-do sections of the society, would amount to Rs.2700 billion or about 61% of the expected total tax revenues.

he powerful sections of the society are not only robbing the nation directly and surreptitiously, they are also making the weak and the poor carry most of the burden of payment of taxes.

human development index of 0.550

2.2% of our GDP on education as against the UNESCO recommended norm of 4%

Our national expenditure on health is only 0.9% of our GDP.

we are turning into a nation of illiterate and semi-literate people with stunted physical and intellectual growth.

absence of economic and social justice lies collectively with Pakistan’s elite or ruling classes including especially senior politicians, high ranking officers of Pakistan’s civilian bureaucracy, armed forces and judiciary, and feudal landlords. Successive governments and parliaments in the country have failed to promulgate laws and adopt policy measures to ensure economic and social justice to the common man

the police is in need of radical reforms to make it efficient and people-friendly in the performance of its duties to enforce laws and check criminal activities.

impartial, apolitical, speedy, and fair manner

working of lower level judiciary suffers from reports of rampant corruption and inefficiency

that judges at lower levels fail to apply their mind or indulge in corrupt practices while issuing legally unjustified stay orders