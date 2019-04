M-2 is lovegreat work done by FWO with M-Tag, Emergency road side phone and Cameras after every 2km, dedicated help line and app with Motorway operational status notifications, FM 89.5, Ambulances on every rest area and also technical help service van for free and least but not last there is digital screens on Motorway M-2 on various points who indicate maximum speed limit and section status.This is official youtube channel of FWO Smart Motorways