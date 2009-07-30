Pakistan's First Precision Shooting Magazine Launched.
Pakistan's first ever digital shooting magazine "Pak Shooting Magazine" from the platform of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Field Sports Club. The magazine includes contents like step by step guide to choosing your first firearm, to shooting fundamentals, and the experience of Shooting Community's prominent figures.
Enjoy the read.
Read/Download:
I would have uploaded the PDF file but seems like exceeding the data limit on the Forum.
Pakistan's first ever digital shooting magazine "Pak Shooting Magazine" from the platform of Muhammad Ali Jinnah Field Sports Club. The magazine includes contents like step by step guide to choosing your first firearm, to shooting fundamentals, and the experience of Shooting Community's prominent figures.
Enjoy the read.
Read/Download:
I would have uploaded the PDF file but seems like exceeding the data limit on the Forum.
Last edited by a moderator: