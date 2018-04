Pakistan’s first milk vending machine launching next month

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first automated milk vending machine is going to launch next month under the aegis of Punjab government, an official said on Tuesday.“The basic idea behind introducing this automated milk dispenser unit, built locally at a cost of around 0.6 million, is to encourage dairy farmers to sell milk through this vending machine,” Saira Iftikhar, chief executive officer at Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Board (PLDDB), said talking to Agriculture Journalists Association (AJA).Iftikhar said the current milk situation in the country was raising many questions, demanding public sector’s interventions to introduce new dairy businesses as pilot.The PLDDB official said the purity of milk would be ensured with sealed packing.She said around 2,000 litres of milk being produced from Sahiwal breed of cows at Khizerabad farm near Sargodha would be sold through automated dispenser unit at a market in Township area for Rs75/litre.“This healthy milk comes from elite local milch cattle being reared at green pastures, while seasonal fodders along with corn silage and other healthful feedstuffs that are free of any impurities or harmful substance like aflatoxin are being fed to these healthy animals,” Iftikhar said.She continued that this nutrient-rich whole milk was labeled as A2 type, which made it more digestible, nourishing, and healthier than other cows' milk available in the market.“With four percent fats and 3.60 percent protein and enriched with calcium, vitamin D, phosphorous, protein and potassium and healthy fats, it is an ideal milk for all. It is also free of any additives,” she claimed.She observed that the whole idea of launching this milk is to show dairy farmers a successful business venture for their as well as consumers’ benefit.