Pakistan’s first Female professional martial arts fighter won against Australian opponent in Thailand - June 2022 .

karachidude86 said:
Unfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc.
Can you tell me why it is haraam ? Is it because she is a female ?

Now I say all these public sports cricket, basketball etc should be banned especially these barbaric ones like boxing, MMA-shem-mem-a, football, wrestling etc. 500 people paying and sitting on the sides watching two humans beat each other up... what is this ! These are just the modern manifestations of the ancient Roman gladiator games where the government kept the citizens distracted by producing these bloody games and prevented them from asking their due human rights from the government. Will you join me in calling for these haraam sports to be banned, done by whichever gender ? Let sports be private because people can democratically participate in them. Activities like tennis and swimming.
 
PakistaniandProud said:
I think you meant to say first female*.

Here's a Pakistani male beating his Iranian opponent:
Trango Towers said:
Because only cricket matters sadly 😥
IceCold said:
Respect for our sister. She was relentless in our punches. May she win many more and bring pride to Pakistan.
shayyman said:
that's also held back and infested with corruption. its rampant everywhere.
jamahir said:
Can you tell me why it is haraam ? Is it because she is a female ?

Now I say all these public sports cricket, basketball etc should be banned especially these barbaric ones like boxing, MMA-shem-mem-a, football, wrestling etc. 500 people paying and sitting on the sides watching two humans beat each other up... what is this ! These are just the modern manifestations of the ancient Roman gladiator games where the government kept the citizens distracted by producing these bloody games and prevented them from asking their due human rights from the government. Will you join me in calling for these haraam sports to be banned, done by whichever gender ? Let sports be private because people can democratically participate in them. Activities like tennis and swimming.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1536390779354198017
 
SecularNationalist said:
Oh just fcuk off. Who are you to declare it halal or haram. Bet you do plenty of haram things in life knowingly or unknowingly but here trying to become a ullama. Stop living this narrow minded sheltered life you loser.
Unfortunately, this kind mindset is very common. One of the reasons we are still very backward.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Oh just fcuk off. Who are you to declare it halal or haram. Bet you do plenty of haram things in life knowingly or unknowingly but here trying to become a ullama. Stop living this narrow minded sheltered life you loser.
go visit your local mosque ask clear your misconceptions and connect to your CREATOR, it's literally your life on the line. Call the truth the truth at the minimum.

Steppe Wolff said:
Unfortunately, this kind mindset is very common. One of the reasons we are still very backward.
No the only reason we are backwards is because we are going away from Islam, a Muslim invented the modern scientific method, the Muslims were the ones that made strides in medicine and mathametics, ISLAM is literally the last Guide Line from from the CREATOR, if we follow it will only benefit us.
 
karachidude86 said:
Unfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc.
I guess the women in your home are locked up. In Pakistan you eat haram daily. Focus on that. Rishwat giving and taking and illicit earning. But useless men like u want to control women because she would probably make u her bitch
 

