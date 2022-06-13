Pakistan’s first Female professional martial arts fighter won against Australian opponent in Thailand - June 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
Because only cricket matters sadlyWhy Pakistan as a nation must be kept in check and in a state of constant limbo.
Respect for our sister. She was relentless in our punches. May she win many more and bring pride to Pakistan.
that's also held back and infested with corruption. its rampant everywhere.Because only cricket matters sadly
Unfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc.
I think you meant to say first female*.
Here's a Pakistani male beating his Iranian opponent:
Can you tell me why it is haraam ? Is it because she is a female ?
Now I say all these public sports cricket, basketball etc should be banned especially these barbaric ones like boxing, MMA-shem-mem-a, football, wrestling etc. 500 people paying and sitting on the sides watching two humans beat each other up... what is this ! These are just the modern manifestations of the ancient Roman gladiator games where the government kept the citizens distracted by producing these bloody games and prevented them from asking their due human rights from the government. Will you join me in calling for these haraam sports to be banned, done by whichever gender ? Let sports be private because people can democratically participate in them. Activities like tennis and swimming.
Oh just fcuk off. Who are you to declare it halal or haram. Bet you do plenty of haram things in life knowingly or unknowingly but here trying to become a ullama. Stop living this narrow minded sheltered life you loser.Unfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc.
Unfortunately, this kind mindset is very common. One of the reasons we are still very backward.Oh just fcuk off. Who are you to declare it halal or haram. Bet you do plenty of haram things in life knowingly or unknowingly but here trying to become a ullama. Stop living this narrow minded sheltered life you loser.
go visit your local mosque ask clear your misconceptions and connect to your CREATOR, it's literally your life on the line. Call the truth the truth at the minimum.Oh just fcuk off. Who are you to declare it halal or haram. Bet you do plenty of haram things in life knowingly or unknowingly but here trying to become a ullama. Stop living this narrow minded sheltered life you loser.
No the only reason we are backwards is because we are going away from Islam, a Muslim invented the modern scientific method, the Muslims were the ones that made strides in medicine and mathametics, ISLAM is literally the last Guide Line from from the CREATOR, if we follow it will only benefit us.Unfortunately, this kind mindset is very common. One of the reasons we are still very backward.
I guess the women in your home are locked up. In Pakistan you eat haram daily. Focus on that. Rishwat giving and taking and illicit earning. But useless men like u want to control women because she would probably make u her bitchUnfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc.
There are many pro che meh kunum on this forum....they wont like this post.I think you meant to say first female*.
Here's a Pakistani male beating his Iranian opponent: