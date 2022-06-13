Pakistan’s first Female professional martial arts fighter won against Australian opponent in Thailand - June 2022 .

karachidude86 said: Unfortunately won in a totally Haram sport, I am sure she can prosper in other Professions like teaching etc. Click to expand...

Can you tell me why it is haraam ? Is it because she is a female ?Now I say all these public sports cricket, basketball etc should be banned especially these barbaric ones like boxing, MMA-shem-mem-a, football, wrestling etc. 500 people paying and sitting on the sides watching two humans beat each other up... what is this ! These are just the modern manifestations of the ancient Roman gladiator games where the government kept the citizens distracted by producing these bloody games and prevented them from asking their due human rights from the government. Will you join me in calling for these haraam sports to be banned, done by whichever gender ? Let sports be private because people can democratically participate in them. Activities like tennis and swimming.