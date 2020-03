This happened on March 9th, WHO declared Covid as a pandemic on March 11. I dont have the numbers with me but I would also assume the numbers in Pakistan on March 9 was low, and more importantly there were no lockdowns/border closing/travel restrictions/social distancing awareness on March 9. A guy getting a massive welcome from village folks after coming from abroad / even more I guess in pilgrimage like this case, I think its just normal thing.

Click to expand...