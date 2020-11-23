Pakistan’s First Ever Motorsports Arena to be Build in KPK

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to build the Pakistan's first-ever motorsports arena in Kheshgi, Nowshera. KPK's Sports and Tourism Department has created and shared a detailed plan for this mega-project with the the province's Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.Pakistan has a strong local motorsports fan base, with enthusiasts who do not have a formal platform to learn and experience their passion for this sport. This new arena hopes to offer sports enthusiasts an opportunity to train and practice these motorsports in a state of the art facility.The model prepared by KPK's Sports and Tourism Department shows that the arena will features a drag race track, off-road track circuits, asphalt track circuits, practice tracks for on-road and off-road driving, and a go-kart track. The model also plans for a viewing tower with a pavilion that seat 3,000 people.In addition to this, the model includes plans to offer other facilities such as service stations, garages, petrol station, wash rooms and parking. The arena will also have food courts and shopping malls to host various kinds of leisure activities. Pakwheels.com has also shared the Master Plan for this motorsports arena.According to KPK's Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, this new arena will promote sports in the province. The CM has appreciated this new project and has instructed the relevant department to prepare a plan of action to move forward.