Pakistan’s first-ever land containerized seafood cargo arrives Xinjiang

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s first-ever land containerized seafood cargo successfully reached Xinjiang, China through the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

The shipment is Pakistan’s major achievement using land route to export its seafood to China. The shipment took 10 days to reach China while such shipments normally take 28 days through sea route. As the second largest consumer market in the world, China embraces more Pakistani high-quality goods exported to China.

Frozen seafood departed Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the shores of the Arabian Sea in container trucks and entered China via the Khunjerab Pass, a land port in Southern Xinjiang’s Kashgar prefecture, an over 1,500-kilometer journey.

After a successful trial, regular shipments started for China on April 1, according to Mufeng Biological Technology, which shipped seafood products from its cold-storage distribution center near Khunjerab, as seasonal port opened recently.

www.pakistantoday.com.pk

