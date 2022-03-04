What's new

Pakistan’s First Digital Payment Gateway Ft. Adnan Ali

Pakistan’s First Digital Payment Gateway Ft. Adnan Ali



In conversation with tonight’s guest, Adnan Ali. What do the consumers need to know about PayFast? When did this begin, and how is it progressing? Where is PayFast at the moment? What sets them apart from other market leaders? Is Raast a competitor? What makes PayFast and Raast different? How is this going to help the consumers? What exactly is the issue here? What Model is PayFast using? What exactly is the procedure? What kind of paperwork is required? Can this be used by someone who isn't technically inclined? Are they aggregating payments? What is Adnan's opinion on the regulatory framework? Does this work with all cards? How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and a lot more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Adnan Ali
01:06 What do the consumers need to know about PayFast?
01:49 Adnan’s background!
08:06 When did this begin, and how is it progressing?
08:43 Where is PayFast at the moment?
11:29 What sets them apart from other market leaders?
16:31 What makes PayFast and Raast different?
20:07 How is this going to help the consumers?
26:33 What exactly is the issue here?
36:00 What Model is PayFast using?
38:58 What exactly is the procedure?
41:11 What kind of paperwork is required?
42:20 Can this be used by someone who isn't technically inclined?
44:42 Are they aggregating payments?
48:48 What is Adnan's opinion on the regulatory framework?
52:11 Does this work with all cards?
55:41 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?

