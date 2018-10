Indo pak can beacome peaceful by following these steps..

1) India and Pak should accept Loc as their Border..

2) Pakistan should Convince those 400 to 500 people who are against India and doing terrorist activities...

3) Pak should Denuclearise and accept 300B $ from India...

4) Border should always be kept open for trade....

The reason im saying this is , sometimes i feel bad for Pak.. they usually get excited evn for getting Metro Buses... If they follow above steps, Both countries can have metro trains in every City, also other Hitec trains...Both Can develop very quickly... also India can make use pak resource and vice versa...

Click to expand...