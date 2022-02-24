What's new

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
72,936
78
118,081
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

Reuters
24 Feb, 2022


Courtesy: Screengrab



ISLAMABAD: The bright yellow truck with a logo of a pair of spectacles perched over a luxurious moustache looks like many other food trucks that attract hungry students at a college in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

But when giving their order, the students begin signalling with their hands, indicating this is not an ordinary food truck.
The Abey Khao, which translates to "The Eat Guys", food truck is Pakistan's first mobile restaurant staffed entirely by deaf workers, providing an economic opportunity for them.

The food truck is the brainchild of hearing impaired family, with both parents and their two sons who are either totally or partially deaf. However, daughter Ayesha Raza can hear and she came up with the idea for Abey Khao to give opportunities for her brothers.

"The majority of the deaf youth is unemployed in Pakistan, and they face issues like language barriers, inequality and discrimination," she said. "At Abey Khao, customers embrace deaf culture and place their orders in sign language."

With diagrams showing how to say simple phrases in sign language, the food truck is not only providing employment but helping to bridge communication gaps between deaf people and the hearing community, she said.

"We should create our own path through entrepreneurship, no matter how small it is, because we value our dignity as independent living beings more than anything else," said Sheikh Faizan, Ayesha's brother, using sign language.

Parked on the campus of Millennium Universal College, students gather for sizzling meat sandwiches and french fries, signalling their orders with their hands.

"Normally, whenever we meet anyone who is deaf, we don't know how to communicate with them. They have placed a cue card here in front of their van which is very helpful for everyone when we want to place an order," said student Misal Shahzad.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Four must-visit food trucks in Karachi
Replies
1
Views
280
R Wing
R Wing
B
New material allows deaf-mutes to hear, speak
Replies
0
Views
338
Beidou2020
B
aziqbal
The Russian Army Doesn’t Have Enough Trucks To Defeat Ukraine Fast
Replies
6
Views
658
Broccoli
Broccoli
B
IFC partners with ‘Truck Lagbe’ to improve supply chains
Replies
4
Views
470
bluesky
B
xyx007
Pakistani Girl Designs A Sewing Machine For The Visually Impaired - Lens
Replies
3
Views
301
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom