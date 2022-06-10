Pakistan's First A Level Hybrid School

Pakistan's First A Levels Hybrid School
00:00 – Intro
00:36 - Education Challenges in Pakistan?
06:06 - What is the Traditional education vs A levels Education in Pakistan?
09:07 - What is Home bridge?
13:24 - What do you mean by the term “social mobility”?
16:35 – What made you launch a Hybrid A-Level program?
19:24 - How is A-level different from FSC in terms of Pedagogy, exams etc. And What will be the duration of the A-level Program?
21:31 - How different is the Traditional FSC Exams?
22:36 - Home bridge is Pakistan's first and only registered online school to offer Cambridge International A Levels.
24:38 - The majority of people in Pakistan cannot afford quality education because of financial constraints. How is Home bridge going to help them with their educational needs?
29:06 - Why matriculation students? Wouldn’t it be difficult for them to make the transition from Matric to A-Levels?
30:54 - Who is the target audience for Home bridge?
34:11 - Does Home Bridge offer different payment structures?
35:05 - Do applicants have to appear for an entrance test?
35:51 - In Pakistan there are many educational boards and the curriculum is different in every province, will Home Bridge have the same curriculum for all provinces?
36:39 - What is the scholarship criteria?
37:55 - Easily access to get online education?
40:13 - What type or kind of extracurricular activities Home bridge will be offering?
4: - Will the cost be part of the program.
43:45 - What are the benefits of CAIE and Home bridge Partnership?
45:34 - FSC is given preference in universities rather than A Levels?
49:18 - How will students appear for exams online?
51:31 – Is A levels done by only those students who wish to go abroad for higher education?
53:04 – How’s Home bridge Hybrid A level going to help students in shaping their career?
59:15 - How many cities provide the Home Bridge Education?
01:01:54 - what has been your experience with online learning? How has the feedback been from students and respective parents?
01:03:28 - Economic Situation in Pakistan. How to contribute Home bridge education?
01:07:23 - Outro
