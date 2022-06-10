Pakistan's First A Level Hybrid School

What's new

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,736
-7
3,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Pakistan's First A Levels Hybrid School



00:00 – Intro
00:36 - Education Challenges in Pakistan?
06:06 - What is the Traditional education vs A levels Education in Pakistan?
09:07 - What is Home bridge?
13:24 - What do you mean by the term “social mobility”?
16:35 – What made you launch a Hybrid A-Level program?
19:24 - How is A-level different from FSC in terms of Pedagogy, exams etc. And What will be the duration of the A-level Program?
21:31 - How different is the Traditional FSC Exams?
22:36 - Home bridge is Pakistan's first and only registered online school to offer Cambridge International A Levels.
24:38 - The majority of people in Pakistan cannot afford quality education because of financial constraints. How is Home bridge going to help them with their educational needs?
29:06 - Why matriculation students? Wouldn’t it be difficult for them to make the transition from Matric to A-Levels?
30:54 - Who is the target audience for Home bridge?
34:11 - Does Home Bridge offer different payment structures?
35:05 - Do applicants have to appear for an entrance test?
35:51 - In Pakistan there are many educational boards and the curriculum is different in every province, will Home Bridge have the same curriculum for all provinces?
36:39 - What is the scholarship criteria?
37:55 - Easily access to get online education?
40:13 - What type or kind of extracurricular activities Home bridge will be offering?
4: - Will the cost be part of the program.
43:45 - What are the benefits of CAIE and Home bridge Partnership?
45:34 - FSC is given preference in universities rather than A Levels?
49:18 - How will students appear for exams online?
51:31 – Is A levels done by only those students who wish to go abroad for higher education?
53:04 – How’s Home bridge Hybrid A level going to help students in shaping their career?
59:15 - How many cities provide the Home Bridge Education?
01:01:54 - what has been your experience with online learning? How has the feedback been from students and respective parents?
01:03:28 - Economic Situation in Pakistan. How to contribute Home bridge education?
01:07:23 - Outro

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
867
-3
1,454
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
WotTen said:
24:38 - The majority of people in Pakistan cannot afford quality education because of financial constraints. corrupt politicians whose children go to private or foreign schools.
Click to expand...

Fixed it.

P.S. Private schools under university level are illegal in Finland (with few specialized exceptions).
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,736
-7
3,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WotTen said:
Fixed it.

P.S. Private schools under university level are illegal in Finland (with few specialized exceptions).
Click to expand...
The Finnish model will only work in small European and East Asian countries.

WotTen said:
Fixed it.

P.S. Private schools under university level are illegal in Finland (with few specialized exceptions).
Click to expand...
Private schools exist here because public schools are beyond dogsh*t.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
1,291
0
1,566
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Private colleges like Punjab Group of Colleges and KIPS ,Star Academy in Lahore
Are providing quality education to students.
No Government college can compete them because due to sheer competition between PGC/KIPS/Star and co,they spend huge money on improving their education standard and hire polished teachers.

In PGC,my biology teacher's salary was 2.8million rupees/year and this was two years ago.
Physics and Chemistry teachers earn even more.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,736
-7
3,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WotTen said:
That's probably true. Government accountability doesn't scale well beyond a certain point even in the best of democracies.
Click to expand...
Public schools suck even in the USA so one can imagine just how incredibly awful they are in places like Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. Scandinavia is a unique place, it is the only plus in the world that has true democracy. Since Scandinavian countries have very small populations it is much easier for them to properly run their public institutions better than the rest of the world.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,736
-7
3,515
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
Private colleges like Punjab Group of Colleges and KIPS ,Star Academy in Lahore
Are providing quality education to students.
No Government college can compete them because due to sheer competition between PGC/KIPS/Star and co,they spend huge money on improving their education standard and hire polished teachers.

In PGC,my biology teacher's salary was 2.8million rupees/year and this was two years ago.
Physics and Chemistry teachers earn even more.
Click to expand...
All of the institutions that you mentioned are considered pathetic by people like me who have studied O and A levels. I will commend PGC for making massive improvements recently, especially in Ed-Tech. I am currently studying at UCP which is PGC's university and considering the capital that they have they can do a hundred times more than what they are doing right now.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2021
1,291
0
1,566
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
_NOBODY_ said:
All of the institutions that you mentioned are considered pathetic by people like me who have studied O and A levels. I will commend PGC for making massive improvements recently, especially in Ed-Tech. I am currently studying at UCP which is PGC's university and considering the capital that they have they can do a hundred times more than what they are doing right now.
Click to expand...
I was talking about FSC/Entry level education where PGC is a choice of top notch talent.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,616
1
5,496
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Though there are many reputable chains of schools in the private section there are some concerns about the transparency and monopolization:

1st:
Some control on financial demands of the private schools to be exercised and the teachers should be paid in reference to the monthly fee charges of the class.

2nd:
Corruption in every institute and ministry is at the apex in Pakistan and education is not an exception. Previously there was a school in Rawalpindi named 'SADIQ PUBLIC SCHOOL'; in every board exam their students usually hold all the top positions, later it was found that the admin of the school was manipulating the results with enormous bribes to 'Board Admin'.
 

