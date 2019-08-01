What's new

Pakistan’s FDI dilemma: Challenges and the way forward

Mar 4, 2017
Global Village Space


Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is one of the key drivers of economic growth in developing economies as it brings much-required financial and knowledge capital to these upcoming markets. Pakistan receives one of the FDI among emerging markets and developing economies.


According to the State Bank’s Annual Report 2019 – 2020 on State of the Economy, Pakistan received US$ 2.6 and 1.4 billion as FDI in 2020 and 2019 respectively (The 9-month figure for July to March 2021 was $1.4 billion). It includes CPEC related investments and licenses renewal fees from telecom companies during 2020.



In comparison, according to World Bank data for 2019, countries like Myanmar (US$ 2.3 billion), Cambodia (US$ 4 billion), Malaysia (US$ 7.7 billion) Egypt (US$ 9 billion), and Vietnam (US$ 16 billion) fared better than us. India received almost US$ 50 billion as FDI in 2019.


This is despite the fact that we have a fairly liberal investment regime, strong domestic market, improved security environment, and international image. If we look at the FDI numbers over the last decade, the picture doesn’t look attractive either, although we have experienced brief phases of decent economic growth after every few years. So the question arises, what prevents international institutional investors from coming into Pakistan?


India recorded highest ever FDI inflow of over $81 billion in FY21

The boost in FDI inflow in FY21 comes in the backdrop of a series of policy steps taken to improve ease of doing business and to attract investments into domestic manufacturing capacity and an ambitious infrastructure project pipeline.
This will only grow as our startups and MSMEs are booming, this year alone we produced more than a dozen Unicorns and dozens of soonicorns and a lot money is being raised by them. Plus Reliance and various other big companies are planning big in India. Good days ahead!


Plus FATF GreyList is the reason why FDI is not coming to Pakistan and what is coming is coming from China, so to get FDI ya’ll need to come out of greylist.
 
In 2014 Pakistan was in FATF grey list as well so that is not an excuse plus PTI has only excuse.

To get to good FDI, the main back bone of it is to get stable PKR because when someones invest it needs confidence in the local currency, which has not been seen since 2018.
 
