Pakistan’s FDI dilemma: Challenges and the way forward

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is one of the key drivers of economic growth in developing economies as it brings much-required financial and knowledge capital to these upcoming markets. Pakistan receives one of the FDI among emerging markets and developing economies.According to the State Bank’s Annual Report 2019 – 2020 on State of the Economy, Pakistan received US$ 2.6 and 1.4 billion as FDI in 2020 and 2019 respectively (The 9-month figure for July to March 2021 was $1.4 billion). It includes CPEC related investments and licenses renewal fees from telecom companies during 2020.In comparison, according to World Bank data for 2019, countries like Myanmar (US$ 2.3 billion), Cambodia (US$ 4 billion), Malaysia (US$ 7.7 billion) Egypt (US$ 9 billion), and Vietnam (US$ 16 billion) fared better than us. India received almost US$ 50 billion as FDI in 2019.This is despite the fact that we have a fairly liberal investment regime, strong domestic market, improved security environment, and international image. If we look at the FDI numbers over the last decade, the picture doesn’t look attractive either, although we have experienced brief phases of decent economic growth after every few years. So the question arises, what prevents international institutional investors from coming into Pakistan?Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is one of the key drivers of economic growth in developing economies as it brings much-required financial and knowledge capital to these upcoming markets. Pakistan receives one of the FDI among emerging markets and developing economies.Read full article: