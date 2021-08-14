Pakistansdefender
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 22, 2016
- 3,553
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Alhamdolilah, another good news;
APG released its latest report on assessment of Pak's AML/CFT Legal Framework.
Out of FATF's 40 requirements, our earlier assessment of 31/40 upgraded to 35/40.
Pakistan has now joined a select group of countries with high level of compliance. https://t.co/yQihDI7zZj
What more should we do?
26 out of 27...
35 out of 40...
And this evaluation was done in Feb 2021. 6 months have passed since. Government must have improved much more then on.
The one point in 27 list agenda was ridiculous. It was not related to some reform but to show the trails of some specific cases. Which wasn't even the jurisdiction of fatf. We are almost done there.
I'm the 2nd evaluation we are in the elite group of countries and stand at number 4.
This is complete political forum now. Pakistan must expose it. Atleast we social media users must raise our voice.
No one in pakistan was remotely interested in this.
APG released its latest report on assessment of Pak's AML/CFT Legal Framework.
Out of FATF's 40 requirements, our earlier assessment of 31/40 upgraded to 35/40.
Pakistan has now joined a select group of countries with high level of compliance. https://t.co/yQihDI7zZj
Pakistan’s FATF panel ranking gets better
Pakistan is now fully compliant with eight recommendations and largely compliant with 27 others, says follow-up report.
www.google.com
26 out of 27...
35 out of 40...
And this evaluation was done in Feb 2021. 6 months have passed since. Government must have improved much more then on.
The one point in 27 list agenda was ridiculous. It was not related to some reform but to show the trails of some specific cases. Which wasn't even the jurisdiction of fatf. We are almost done there.
I'm the 2nd evaluation we are in the elite group of countries and stand at number 4.
This is complete political forum now. Pakistan must expose it. Atleast we social media users must raise our voice.
No one in pakistan was remotely interested in this.
Attachments
-
30.6 KB Views: 6