Pakistan's Fastest Growing Unicorn Ft. Omair Ansari of Abhi.Pk
In conversation with tonight’s guest, Omair Ansari. What made him come into this field? What was his journey like? Why did he choose political science? What was his first job? How did they handle the financial crisis? How did he end up at his next job? Why did he leave that job? What is the difference between Frontier, Emerging, and Developed Markets? What was his first assignment in Iraq? How does Omair envision Africa over the next 20-30 years? What does he think about China’s interest in Africa? Why did he come to Pakistan? What is ABHI.pk? How long have they been operating? How do they communicate with the client? What is their vision? What is the heart and core of ABHI? What is the fee that they are charging? How do they take the money out? Are they only going Business to Business? How many companies are with ABHI.pk right now? What are the major challenges that companies in Pakistan face? Why don’t QR codes or digital payments work in Pakistan? Who is funding them? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Omair Ansari
00:45 What made him come into this field?
03:15 What was his journey like?
05:23 Why did he choose political science?
07:08 What was his first job?
08:20 How did they handle the financial crisis?
09:41 How and when did he find his new job?
12:10 Why did he leave that job?
13:05 What is the difference between Frontier, Emerging, and Developed Markets?
13:57 What was his first assignment in Iraq?
16:42 How does Omair envision Africa over the next 20-30 years?
22:23 What does he think about China’s interest in Africa?
28:43 Why did he come to Pakistan?
31:51 What was the process of coming back to Pakistan?
34:45 What is ABHI.pk?
36:45 How long have they been operating?
37:30 How do they communicate with the client?
37:54 What is their vision?
40:37 What is the heart and core of ABHI.pk?
44:13 What is the fee that they are charging?
51:05 How do they take the money out?
51:32 Is ABHI.pk just Business to Business right now?
52:20 How many companies are with ABHI.pk right now?
54:00 What are Omair’s views on the financial sector of Pakistan?
59:31 What are the major challenges that digital companies in Pakistan face?
1:01:09 Why don’t QR codes or digital payments work in Pakistan?
1:09:12 Who is funding them?
1:10:53 How does he envision Pakistan 28 years from now?
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango
In conversation with tonight’s guest, Omair Ansari. What made him come into this field? What was his journey like? Why did he choose political science? What was his first job? How did they handle the financial crisis? How did he end up at his next job? Why did he leave that job? What is the difference between Frontier, Emerging, and Developed Markets? What was his first assignment in Iraq? How does Omair envision Africa over the next 20-30 years? What does he think about China’s interest in Africa? Why did he come to Pakistan? What is ABHI.pk? How long have they been operating? How do they communicate with the client? What is their vision? What is the heart and core of ABHI? What is the fee that they are charging? How do they take the money out? Are they only going Business to Business? How many companies are with ABHI.pk right now? What are the major challenges that companies in Pakistan face? Why don’t QR codes or digital payments work in Pakistan? Who is funding them? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Omair Ansari
00:45 What made him come into this field?
03:15 What was his journey like?
05:23 Why did he choose political science?
07:08 What was his first job?
08:20 How did they handle the financial crisis?
09:41 How and when did he find his new job?
12:10 Why did he leave that job?
13:05 What is the difference between Frontier, Emerging, and Developed Markets?
13:57 What was his first assignment in Iraq?
16:42 How does Omair envision Africa over the next 20-30 years?
22:23 What does he think about China’s interest in Africa?
28:43 Why did he come to Pakistan?
31:51 What was the process of coming back to Pakistan?
34:45 What is ABHI.pk?
36:45 How long have they been operating?
37:30 How do they communicate with the client?
37:54 What is their vision?
40:37 What is the heart and core of ABHI.pk?
44:13 What is the fee that they are charging?
51:05 How do they take the money out?
51:32 Is ABHI.pk just Business to Business right now?
52:20 How many companies are with ABHI.pk right now?
54:00 What are Omair’s views on the financial sector of Pakistan?
59:31 What are the major challenges that digital companies in Pakistan face?
1:01:09 Why don’t QR codes or digital payments work in Pakistan?
1:09:12 Who is funding them?
1:10:53 How does he envision Pakistan 28 years from now?
@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian @LeGenD @Iltutmish @notorious_eagle @Akh1112 @mingle @Dazzler @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @Tipu7 @Horus @Ark_Angel @SQ8 @Goenitz @messiach @TaimiKhan @SecularNationalist @farok84 @Blacklight @Meengla @Ahmet Pasha @White and Green with M/S @Dalit @ARMalik @Sainthood 101 @Zibago @Jango
Last edited: