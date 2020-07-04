Pakistan’s Failure in Applied Science Domain

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said: Pakistan and On Going Challenges



There was a time when people imagined the world and they rationalized it with stories of Magic and conjurers. With evolution of society, people started to gather together and started to rationalize the world around Humans. Along with the culture of awakening of mind , people started to observe the world around them , and they started to study it with great interest. First there were Philosophical studies , and later a branch emerged which focused on None Philosophical Approach for defining the world around us , by rationalization and meaning. They called it “Science” a study of world around us with experimentalism and proof of concept. Applied Science is simple the Application of Theory aspect and a practical application of scientific concept which is theorized . Pakistan has fallen behind the world considerably when it comes to Applied Science, not by choice by due to bad national policies and lack of protection of its local Industries.



Pakistan is almost 73 years old as a nation, and if we observe each of the decades Pakistan has considerably been behind the world in adoption of Technology. Countries such as USA and Europe were building Mechanical Engines , and setting up massive sky scrapers since early 1900’s all of these advancements were possible due to few main reasons , manpower , strong scientific base and solid interest in applying concepts towards application. People such as John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937) were willing to invest money into ventures such as Oil exploration, while entrepreneurs such as Ford ventured off to setup manufacturing of engine



If we review back to 60’s and 70’s Pakistan clearly missed the Electronic revolution, while Pakistan had a fantastic emerging educated class , they failed to capitalize on the Labour force’s potential to dominate the Electronic segment. In the 80’s an 90’s Pakistan missed out on the Computer Hardware and Computer manufacturing segment , it can be argued that yes not many people understood what computers were however USA have been using Computers since Moon Missions



For Pakistan it has not been helpful that majority of the country’s population is working in Farm Lands , and many a high % does not gets formally education in schools. UNESCO estimates the figure to be around 60% literacy rate [iv] . Due to majority of population working in farms or not valuing education , not enough people are available to research, as many who graduate opt to target becoming Doctors, Engineers or Software Programmers. The remaining educated class focuses on Service sector such as banking or financial segment or Telecommunication. For many people who are asked about their career choices they are driven by the desire of their Parents to study something which will yield a “Job” so the person can make a transition into a married comfortable life. There are not many people who claim they want to get educated in order to “Invent” or “to create”. For most the high cost of invention realization into reality is a factor which stops them from inventing or applying their education towards an application of idea.



Government of Pakistan of course does not have any major programs to promote a massive push towards creating Industries which create “New” products or technology. The Banks are always reluctant to invest in unproven people coming out of University, so there is a general air of mistrust. You have to put your home or property as a Collateral in order to secure a Business Loan. Long story short , the lack of Financing needed to help mature a business does not exist in Pakistan. Financing is never an issue for big politicians or people with contacts in Political position. However that benefit does not exists for the everyday Pakistani. That is why we don’t see a Pakistani Entrepreneur taking over the market, locally or globally. Availability of Financing to Youth and Young businesses is vital in order to promote an environment which helps or nurtures application of science. Many of the Government of Pakistan’s initiatives are focused on farmers to attain a Tractor or farming equipment or fertilizers. There is lack of strategy in order to incubate Business which focuses on researching in the applied science arena.



Pakistan needs to allocate % of their GDP towards growth of individual businesses with financial incentive at early stage and and then follow up financing for continued growth phases for a new organization. Regardless of profits or loss margin, the continued sustained investment is needed in order to build up Applied Science segment, in various fields of society. The mentality needs to shift away from thinking that the businessman will run away with money but trust needs to be constructed so financing is available for Young Businessman to setup and environment where young researchers can implement concept of science.





i https://www.history.com/topics/early-20th-century-us/john-d-rockefeller



[ii] https://www.history.com/topics/inventions/henry-ford



[iii] https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2019/07/underappreciated-power-apollo-computer/594121/



[iv] http://uis.unesco.org/en/country/pk







Excellent write-up.Pakistani youth is very talented and the problem lies with Pakistani system as whole. Let us start with educational system. The students who enrolled in Pakistani Universities are more getting theoretical based education than practical based till grade 16th. This means that an any student who gets his graduation from Pakistani University cannot apply for any good posts in any scientific or pharmaceutical company. In addition to that even students who want to do something in science are left with only two options (1) Either they apply abroad (2) Stay here and apply for m.philsHence, very less number gets opportunity as fund, family responsibility etc comes in their ways.Now when M.phil students start to make progress then in many cases their funds are exhausted before their research completed or due to political shifting or faculty problems or lack of guidance and in some cases the government alotted funds are withheld . Hence at the end of day, many good brains are left with poverty and joblessness.In case if students make it to m.phil or masters than again they ended up looking for jobs and that too contract based with very less salary and many remain jobless.Forget graduate science students, their lives are ruined as either they get small jobs which do neither match with their defined fields nor companies in question offer proper professional growth to them. You will find them doing blood tests or taking x Ray's though have done their education in specialized fields.This is the true fact which I am telling you.So last option left is to start a business and for again starting a business the student needs those people who are professional to some extent. Hence, what a science graduate ended up doing (1) m.phil if he crosses all hurdles but is now jobless (A science graduate who wants to seriously do research cannot do research in evening as all good Universities offer research based courses in the morning , so any student who wants to do job to support his fundings has to do it in night but brown family system does not support it and if you talk about women then they are mostly forced to get married)Now those students who apply to tada Universities that offer evening m.phils do not serve the purpose of m.phil correctly.Hence ungroomed and unguided child is even in case sent abroad then has to rely only upon his intellect. You must appreciate how till now what I have heard from experience of previous badges, they were quite supported by the foreign faculty but again lack of grooming is something that student needs to "fix" along with practical education which many Pakistani students don't have.Many students who were lucky and made to a good degree abroad realized what they were lacking and have returned to Pakistan. They have opened their respective research centres but again we have a huge problem. It is only for students who want to do m.phils or phds. For graduate again they offer absolutely nothing.Also, the greatest tragedy of genuine m.phil student is that his research paper should have ghost authorship (the credit of his hardwork should be also "given" to the director of the research study group)Look what the system is doing with young and most talented child, they give them theoritical knowledge and not practical knowledge. The young man who would have gone half mad by learning half of the obselete concept do not know new techs and is thinking about his incompetence though it is system and luck and partly his or her own family structure and system preventing him.Rest you wrote comes after that!Thread set as featured and included in competition.Add pictures, why picture is not added? Add any relevant picture please!Regards