Pakistan's External debt surpasses historic high of $122billion

ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities have surpassed the historic high of $122 billion recorded by the end of last fiscal year (FY21), the National Standing Committee on Economic Affairs was told on Tuesday.

The panel met under the chairmanship of Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

Briefing the panel on the country's foreign debt and repercussions of currency devaluation, Additional Secretary for Economic Affairs Zulfiqar Haider said that external debt and liabilities (EDL) stood at $96 billion as of June 30, 2018, and jumped to $26 billion under the three years of the incumbent government.

He said Pakistan was bound by a deadline to repay $3.785 billion to Paris Club. However, the Paris Club had recently relaxed the deadline and announced to extend it keeping in view the ongoing pandemic's impact on economies.



MNA Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh pointed out that at the time extension was announced the rate of dollar was Rs50 cheaper, expressing concerns that the country would have to suffer due to change in exchange rates.

The committee was told that more than $22.37 billion was borrowed from international financial institutions for 124 projects.

It was said that during the Covid-19 crisis, the Economic Affairs Division had arranged a $4.1 billion loan and purchased vaccines worth $653 million.

However, the secretary contended that the statistics regarding the loans were of a “sensitive” nature and therefore merited an in-camera session for an extensive rundown. Jamali called for an in-camera session on the matte

tribune.com.pk

External debt surpasses historic high of $122b | The Express Tribune

$22.37b for 124 projects borrowed from international financial institutions, NA body told
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk



Pakistan’s external debt and liabilities have surpassed the historic high of $122 billion (39% of GDP). 1dollar =170 PKR
 
Bhai jan the house is actually on fire. Dollar just hit 170 and a tsunami of inflation is coming which will run down and crush the poor. No amount of schematics and explanation will save this sorry as incompetent government.

This is only 3 years of abomination, i wonder what the value will be by the end of 5 years and what the value of pkr will be against dollar. Some members wouldn't even be satisfied even if dollar hits 300pkr and still blame the previous government and glorify on how are exports will be more competitive now. Jab exports hain hi nahin to currency ko kiun khatam kar rahai ho.

As it is a norm on this forum where PTI members post two graphs and say we need alot of years to fix the damage of 30 years. You guys should wake up because everything you post about economy running in the right direction is bullshit. This hybrid regime can go to hell.
 
Currency is a function of import / export. You can't import more than export for decades and then blame the govt for devaluation
07407E7E-122A-49D9-B305-CB6C4DC78C63.jpeg
21FE7F1B-EB1D-43D7-8075-9D72A4BF0A1E.jpeg
 
Why you telling him this? he simply dont and wouldn't care. They all say govt is incompetent but not a single guy or expert tells you what to do when $92 billion of loan is on our head and we dont have reserves.

They are born to rule by nawaz and zardari
 
When PTI came into power our dollar reserves were 9 billion dollars , but now we had 27 billions in our stock , and this tells us all things are heading towards right direction
 
I think you did not like the news. Quite understandable.
 
External debt is not a problem as long as Debt to GDP ratio kept in check, From last year to current year Our debt to gdp have improved from 87% to 81% , (its still high) and need to be less than 70%
 

