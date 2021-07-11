What's new

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 8.29%

Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increase 8.29%
By News desk -July 10, 2021

Islamabad
Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Af-ghanistan witnessed an increase of 8.29 percent during the first eleven months of financial year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $895.380 million during July-May (2020-21) against exports of $826.802 million during July-May (2019-20), showing growth of 8.29 percent, the SBP data revealed.



Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the exports to Afghanistan during May 2021 also increased by 289.39 percent, from $17.117 million as against the exports of $66.653 million.

On month-on-month basis, the exports to Afghani-stan however decline by 19.10 percent during May 2021 as compared to the exports of $82.399 million in April 2021, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries wit-nessed growth of 10.31 percent in 11 months, from $20.963 billion to $23.125 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Afghanistan during the period under review were recorded at $163.728 million against $119.321 million last year, showing growth of 37.21 percent in eleven months of this year..—APP

Salaam

A stable Afghanistan is also a good target market for trade. Many opportunities for both countries in trade and investment. I hope we'd see improvement in the situation there sooner than later.
 
Iranian closed the main trading post in Herat after Taliban takeover of the crossing. Pakistan should see increase in Trade.
 
