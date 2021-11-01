Pakistan’s Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports in October 2021 grew 17.5 percent to $2.471 billion, compared with $2.104 billion in October 2020.This is the highest-ever export in any October in the history of the country. The export target for October 2021 was $2.6 billion.For the period July-October 2021, exports grew 25 percent to $9.468 million, compared with $7.576 billion during July-October 2020. The target for July-October 2021 was $9.6 billion.During July-October 2021, Pakistan’s imports increased 64 percent to $24.99 billion, compared with $15.19 billion during July-October 2020.Around 40 percent of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material, and intermediates), which indicates an expansion of industry and its enhanced activity.The remaining 60 percent of imports comprise petroleum, coal, and gas 34 percent, vaccines 11 percent, food (8 percent), consumer goods (2 percent), and all others (5 percent). Most of this is inelastic in nature.In absolute terms, the net increase in imports over this period is $9.801 billion. Of this, the consumer goods are $239 million; food, $823 million; capital goods, $1.62 billion; raw materials and intermediates, $2.209 billion;, petroleum, coal and gas, $3.364 billion; vaccines, $1.068 billion; and all others $478 million.Advertisement