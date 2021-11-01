What's new

Pakistan’s Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion

Shahzaz ud din

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,838
14
13,215
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistan’s Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion

617fdd1705e63.jpg


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s exports in October 2021 grew 17.5 percent to $2.471 billion, compared with $2.104 billion in October 2020.

This is the highest-ever export in any October in the history of the country. The export target for October 2021 was $2.6 billion.

For the period July-October 2021, exports grew 25 percent to $9.468 million, compared with $7.576 billion during July-October 2020. The target for July-October 2021 was $9.6 billion.

During July-October 2021, Pakistan’s imports increased 64 percent to $24.99 billion, compared with $15.19 billion during July-October 2020.

Around 40 percent of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material, and intermediates), which indicates an expansion of industry and its enhanced activity.

The remaining 60 percent of imports comprise petroleum, coal, and gas 34 percent, vaccines 11 percent, food (8 percent), consumer goods (2 percent), and all others (5 percent). Most of this is inelastic in nature.

In absolute terms, the net increase in imports over this period is $9.801 billion. Of this, the consumer goods are $239 million; food, $823 million; capital goods, $1.62 billion; raw materials and intermediates, $2.209 billion;, petroleum, coal and gas, $3.364 billion; vaccines, $1.068 billion; and all others $478 million.

https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2021/11/pakistans-exports-up-17-5-to-2-47-billion-in-october/

Advertisement
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,539
-10
5,730
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Need to educate the masses on not to brag about Imported stuff and promote and buy local products. If you want to be successful then produce services/products which people will need locally and globally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion
Replies
5
Views
103
Patriot forever
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom