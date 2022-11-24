Pakistan's exports move up by 35.7% in first four months of fiscal year 2022-23

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
- Exports from Pakistan see rise in first four months of current fiscal year.
- On year-on-year basis, exports from country increased by 24.29%.
- Imports during July–October 2022 show increase of 12.87%.
The exports from July-October (2022-23) were recorded at Rs2,131,776 million against the exports of Rs1,570,136 in July-October (2021-22), showing an increase of 35.77%, according to provisional data released by PBS.
On a year-on-year basis, country's exports increased by 24.29% and were recorded at Rs525,831 million in October 2022, against the exports of Rs423,063 million during October 2021
On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased by 6.72% in October 2022 when compared to the exports of Rs563,714 million recorded in September 2022.
The main commodities of exports during October 2022 were knitwear (Rs86,400 million), readymade garments (Rs60,778 million), bedwear (Rs47,895 million), cotton cloth (Rs37,407 million), rice other than basmati (Rs20,344 million), towels (Rs17,553 million), made-up articles, excluding towels & Bedwear (Rs12,758 million), fish & fish preparations (Rs12,057 million), rice Basmati (Rs11,375 million) and cotton yarn (Rs10,819 million)
On the other hand, imports during July–October 2022 totaled Rs4,701,648 million as against Rs4,165,590 million during the corresponding period of last year showing an increase of 12.87%.
During the month of October 2022, the imports amounted to Rs1,039,036 million as against Rs1,232,299 million in September 2022 and Rs1,093,545 million during October 2021 showing a decrease of 15.68% over September 2021 and of 4.98% over October 2021.
The main commodities of imports during October 2022 were petroleum products (Rs100,436 million), petroleum crude (Rs82,124 million), natural gas, liquified (Rs65,485 million), palm oil (Rs59,739 million), plastic materials (Rs47,301 million), iron & steel (Rs38,517 million), raw cotton (Rs29,943 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs26,037 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs24,058 million) and medicinal products (Rs23,234 million).
