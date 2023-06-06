What's new

Pakistan’s Establishment Wants Us To Remain The Way We Are

Neelo

Neelo

Mar 15, 2023
This is the bitter truth I have now realized...I was always under the assumption Pakistan couldn’t move ahead socially or economically because of (insert enemy countries here), but that was all a ploy.

The fact is the GHQ doesn’t want Pakistan progressing beyond what it is right now.…the powers that rule this country need an obedient dumbed down hyper-religious society so they can easily control and manipulate and divide them.

They are not interested in educating the masses, providing us with adequate healthcare and even giving us a basic 21st century lifestyle. What they want to the majority to live on the cusp of poverty, constantly in a state of anxiety.

A politically aware, vibrant middle class is something the GHQ doesn’t want. Why? Because it leads to precisely what is happening now. Grant it, the entire middle class of Pakistan isn’t behind PTI, and yet they’ve created such a headache for the GHQ and its minions to the point where they’re trying to instil fear into the people using the very tactics they claimed they never did to the Baloch. Funny eh?

This is a sad bitter pill to swallow.

With or without Imran Khan in politics, he has exposed the real enemy and I don’t see people ever viewing the military the same again…especially not in Punjab.

These views were already widely held in Balochistan, the Pashtun tribal regions, Swat, GB and interior Sindh. But now you’re hearing urban Lahoris and rural Punjabis on Tik Tok eviscerating the military on social media.

Now THAT”s unprecedented…

This Tik Tok video apparently has been deleted, but the audio has been spreading across Punjab on WhatsApp and now made it onto Twitter and back onto Tik Tok.

This is some real anger.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665713494451159041
 
CIA Mole

CIA Mole

This is the bitter truth I have now realized...I was always under the assumption Pakistan couldn’t move ahead socially or economically because of (insert enemy countries here), but that was all a ploy.

The fact is the GHQ doesn’t want Pakistan progressing beyond what it is right now.…the powers that rule this country need an obedient dumbed down hyper-religious society so they can easily control and manipulate and divide them.

They are not interested in educating the masses, providing us with adequate healthcare and even giving us a basic 21st century lifestyle. What they want to the majority to live on the cusp of poverty, constantly in a state of anxiety.

A politically aware, vibrant middle class is something the GHQ doesn’t want. Why? Because it leads to precisely what is happening now. Grant it, the entire middle class of Pakistan isn’t behind PTI, and yet they’ve created such a headache for the GHQ and its minions to the point where they’re trying to instil fear into the people using the very tactics they claimed they never did to the Baloch. Funny eh?

This is a sad bitter pill to swallow.

With or without Imran Khan in politics, he has exposed the real enemy and I don’t see people ever viewing the military the same again…especially not in Punjab.

These views were already widely held in Balochistan, the Pashtun tribal regions, Swat, GB and interior Sindh. But now you’re hearing urban Lahoris and rural Punjabis on Tik Tok eviscerating the military on social media.

Now THAT”s unprecedented…
"nobody thinks about anything other than survival"


just want everyone to remember that north korea is propped up by xi


xi likes his "friends" to be shitholes so that he doesn't feel bad about his failures

so we won't see any real help from china in development
 
airmarshal

airmarshal

I could not have imagined this type of anger against army.

When Imran called for election last year by dissolving assemblies, he would have lost lot more. PMLN would have preserved their vote bank and army would not have faced public wrath despite them being the biggest villains.

It was Allah's plan. He wanted to show us the real faces. Now we know without equivocation that PMLN and other gang of crooks is a political face of the real villain, the Pakistan army.
 
wildlens

I could not have imagined this type of anger against army.

When Imran called for election last year by dissolving assemblies, he would have lost lot more. PMLN would have preserved their vote bank and army would not have faced public wrath despite them being the biggest villains.

It was Allah's plan. He wanted to show us the real faces. Now we know without equivocation that PMLN and other gang of crooks is a political face of the real villain, the Pakistan army.
Not allahs plan just human freedom and strategic mistakes. You are unnecessarily bringing religion to support a progressive movement thereby putting a weight around it.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

This is the bitter truth I have now realized...I was always under the assumption Pakistan couldn’t move ahead socially or economically because of (insert enemy countries here), but that was all a ploy.

The fact is the GHQ doesn’t want Pakistan progressing beyond what it is right now.…the powers that rule this country need an obedient dumbed down hyper-religious society so they can easily control and manipulate and divide them.

They are not interested in educating the masses, providing us with adequate healthcare and even giving us a basic 21st century lifestyle. What they want to the majority to live on the cusp of poverty, constantly in a state of anxiety.

A politically aware, vibrant middle class is something the GHQ doesn’t want. Why? Because it leads to precisely what is happening now. Grant it, the entire middle class of Pakistan isn’t behind PTI, and yet they’ve created such a headache for the GHQ and its minions to the point where they’re trying to instil fear into the people using the very tactics they claimed they never did to the Baloch. Funny eh?

This is a sad bitter pill to swallow.

With or without Imran Khan in politics, he has exposed the real enemy and I don’t see people ever viewing the military the same again…especially not in Punjab.

These views were already widely held in Balochistan, the Pashtun tribal regions, Swat, GB and interior Sindh. But now you’re hearing urban Lahoris and rural Punjabis on Tik Tok eviscerating the military on social media.

Now THAT”s unprecedented…

This Tik Tok video apparently has been deleted, but the audio has been spreading across Punjab on WhatsApp and now made it onto Twitter and back onto Tik Tok.

This is some real anger.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665713494451159041
Free k paison k chakkar main in logon nain hamain na perhnay likhnay Dia na kam kerny dyty hain. Pakistan ka asal bhikari tabqa foj, bureaucracy or siasatdan hain.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

The Army are the chowkidar of the elites. The Generals are from the elites and some of the most powerful men in the elite. Each one of these people lives like a King - why would they want to change Pakistan? Pakistan is a country of such limited wealth if you drive a Landcruiser, police checkpoints salute you, just in case you are a somebody - ie someone connected to the elite. Why would the people who live that life want a society where most people can afford a nice car. In the UK if you have 2 partners working a middle class job, you can afford a Tesla or a brand new Mercedes or BMW etc, you have the disposable income to afford £7-800 a month on repayments for a top tier car. Why would our elite want the awam to have access to wealth? It degrades their quality of life - suddenly they won't be the hotshots they always were.
 
alphapak

alphapak

The guy in the audio is saying the right thing, why are low level soldiers
giving their life on borders for these b@stard Generals?
They should turn the gun against these Generals and free Pakistan
from this slavery.
 

