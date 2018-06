بین اقوامی

ہوائی اڈے

قومی

هوا بازی

مقتدرہ

نیشنل ہستورے میوزیم

عجائب گھر

قومی

تاریخ

When languages and cultures are destroyed by incompetency, you get something like this. Behold the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority's "translation" of Islamabad International Airport.International =(Bainul Aqwami)Airport =(Hawai Adda)Makes me wonder what the average IQ is of the people running this government department. Oh...well this should answer my question about IQ...read the Urdu translation of Civil Aviation Authority. "Ceevul Aay Vee Aay Shun Ator It Tee"Civil can beAviation =Authority =And this nonsense is not an isolated incident. Just last month, The Citizens Archive of Pakistan inaugurated the "National History Museum" as the "".Museum =(Ajaib Ghar)National =(Quami)History =(Tareekh)And I don't even know WTF this is? Brought to you be Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. These illiterate mutts can't even speak proper English or Urdu...god only knows if they can speak their own mother tongues properly.Stop allowing incompetent government departments and bourgeoisie civil society groups to destroy our cultures and our languages. This is not just about Urdu...all our languages in Pakistan are under threat due to ignorance like this.