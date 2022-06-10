What's new

Pakistan’s Energy Crisis will get WORSE in July

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,341
-1
3,343
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan’s energy crisis is poised to get worse in July 🇵🇰⚡

🚢 Pakistan is struggling to secure enough LNG for early-July amid a global fuel shortage
📝 For the 2nd time this month, Pakistan was forced to scrap an LNG spot purchase tender (the supplier’s offer was disqualified)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535245293788491776

Pakistan has failed to receive a single qualifying bid in two tenders seeking a July 3-4 delivery LNG cargo 📝

This appears to be a combination of bad luck and general market tightness. There are few suppliers available to offer an early July shipment to South Asia

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535247280906768386

Meanwhile, Karachi (Pakistan’s business capital) is facing citywide planned blackouts 🔌

Power demand is surging due to the heat, and the utility isn’t able to generate enough electricity

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1535282734750638080

@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan@Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123@Goritoes @SecularNationalist@PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

jus_chillin
MUSHARRAF PUT ON VENTILATOR
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
590
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
jus_chillin
ARY TAKEN OFF CABLE IN RAWALPINDI
Replies
9
Views
345
GriffinsRule
GriffinsRule
jus_chillin
Marvel Representation of Pakistanis.
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
110
Views
3K
SQ8
SQ8
jus_chillin
GAS PRICES INCREASED BY 45% IN PK
2
Replies
26
Views
646
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
jus_chillin
GOV REMOVES SECURITY FROM IMRAN KHAN
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
2K
Parwaz e Ishq
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom