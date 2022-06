Pakistan’s Energy Crisis will get WORSE in July

Pakistan’s energy crisis is poised to get worse in JulyPakistan is struggling to secure enough LNG for early-July amid a global fuel shortageFor the 2nd time this month, Pakistan was forced to scrap an LNG spot purchase tender (the supplier’s offer was disqualified)Pakistan has failed to receive a single qualifying bid in two tenders seeking a July 3-4 delivery LNG cargoThis appears to be a combination of bad luck and general market tightness. There are few suppliers available to offer an early July shipment to South AsiaMeanwhile, Karachi (Pakistan’s business capital) is facing citywide planned blackoutsPower demand is surging due to the heat, and the utility isn’t able to generate enough electricity @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER