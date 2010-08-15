Pakistan's Education system | Reforms & Upgrades.

Who are university teachers?

Seniors are actually retired engineers with PhD's.. only one in five are really established, polished teachers.. the others have a lot of knowledge but no idea how to pass it on.

Others are at maximum masters level .. some with experience in the field.. which are good only if they can impart knowledge..

others are just bachelors themselves who spent a few years as lab engineers before progressing to teachers.

Papers are published left and right by these people BUt WHERE I ask is the implementation.. the application?



Any education system where the student is taught lies about history.. (Islamic history deals with Tipu sultan to Ayub Khan). The teachers are there to earn money without knowing their jobs, those that hire them dont know their jobs. Those that write the books are still stuck in the 1930's. And most of all, what is taught never shows how that principle works in real life.

Why blame O and A levels when the official system (already divided into multiple paralell and sometimes conflicting boards) cannot impart a quality syllabus.. where there is gap others will fill it. It is due to the O and A level system that many brilliant kids have excelled, and due our system that many brilliant kids have not.

The Madressas are for those illiterate people who would bow before the mullah if need be since they think his command of the Quran is supreme. And for others it is the only system possible. And let me give u a first hand account of the so called premier madressah in Peshawar situated right in front of the Corps house. Beatings, curses, fithy conditions topped with sodomy is the norm in that place.

Run by supposedly a very moderate and popular cleric.

To change anything..

scrap the syllabus and put actual qualified people to make it, not cronies or sycophants.

Start a teachers training program, have regular inspection, SHOOT teachers that impart incorrect knowledge,beat kids, or under-perform..because they are responsible for the future of the country..literally. And convert all madressas to schools, make normal subjects mandatory before the Quran is taught with translation... and blow up the others who resist.

