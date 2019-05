China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) is a coal-fired power project in Hub city, Baluchistan province, Pakistan. It has been under construction since 2017.



The $1.91bn coal-fired power project will consist of two supercritical power generating units rated at 660MW each. The first phase will be inaugurated in the first half of 2019, followed by that of the second phase at the end of 2019.



The CPHGC joint venture between Hub Power Company (HUBCO, 74%) and China Power International Holding (CPIH, 26%) is implementing the project. The EPC and O&M contract was awarded to a consortium consisting of China Energy Engineering Group Science and Technology Development Co, CEEC Tianjin, Electric Power Construction, Tianjin Electric Power Construction Company, and China Energy Engineering Group.





Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Plant, Pakistan – 1,320MW



Operational since 2017, the Sahiwal coal-fired power plant is located in the Sahiwal region in the Punjab province, Pakistan. The project is built as part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, a part of BRI.



Construction of the supercritical power project started in 2015 at an estimated cost of $1.91bn. The project consists of two supercritical units rated at 660MW each. It was connected to Pakistan’s national grid in 2017.



Huaneng Shandong and Shandong Ruyi Technology Group both hold a 50% share in the project. Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) was the supervising agency and Huaneng Shandong Rui Group executed the project.