Pakistan’s economy to grow by 2pc in FY21, says ADB

“Pakistan’s economy was on the path to recovery before Covid-19, and once the Covid-19 impact subsides, Pakistan will resume its efforts to address macroeconomic imbalances and initiate structural reform, likely holding economic growth to a projected 2 per cent in FY2021,” the ADB said in a regular supplement to its annual flagship economic publication, the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2020, released in April.

The supplement further said that growth in developing Asia would be minimal in 2020 as containment measures to address the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic hamper economic activity and weaken external demand, according to a new set of forecasts from the ADB.

“Economies in Asia and the Pacific will continue to feel the blow of the Covid-19 pandemic this year even as lockdowns are slowly eased and select economic activities restart in a ‘new normal’ scenario,” said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada in a statement issued here.

Hit hard by Covid-19, South Asia is forecast to contract by 3 per cent in 2020, compared to 4.1 per cent growth predicted in April. Growth prospects for 2021 are revised down to 4.9 per cent from 6.0 per cent.





Economic activity in Southeast Asia is expected to contract by 2.7 per cent this year before growing by 5.2 per cent in 2021.