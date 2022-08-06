What's new

Pakistan’s economy on recovery path: Pasha

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
276
-1
176
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Friday said the Pakistani economy was well on the path of recovery as the incumbent government had successfully managed to curtail the ever increasing imports.

Responding to a calling attention notice of Mohsin Aziz, she said the worst policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ruined country’s economy as current account deficit was all time high during last financial year.

The PML-N led government had reduced the import bill significantly by taking prudent measures, she added.

In April, she said, when the incumbent government took over, the country had no money to buy fuel for generating electricity as the government wanted to minimize power load shedding.

This also increased the import bill which led to pressure on dollar.

Consequently, the rupee depreciated 23 percent against the US dollar. Whereas the rupee had dropped 24 percent during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, she held.

Sharing details of 24 percent decrease in value of rupee, she further said the value of rupee decreased by 12 percent due to the increase in interest rates by the US government.—NNI


pakobserver.net

Pakistan’s economy on recovery path: Pasha - Pakistan Observer

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Friday said the Pakistani economy was well on the path of recovery as the incumbent government had successfully managed to curtail the ever increasing imports. Responding to a calling attention notice of Mohsin Aziz, she said the...
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Pakistan adopts painful economic path to secure IMF bailout
2
Replies
15
Views
656
Clutch
Clutch
S
PKR stages a smart recovery
2
Replies
26
Views
923
alphapak
alphapak
N.Siddiqui
Pakistan’s economy on path to ‘robust recovery’: UN report
Replies
5
Views
469
hussain0216
hussain0216
H
Rupee makes 'smart' recovery as dollar falls to Rs185.9
Replies
1
Views
282
Wood
Wood
M
Country's exports plummet by $718m in July
Replies
5
Views
211
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom