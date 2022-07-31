Pakistan's Economic recovery is dependent on Showbaz Government Toppling

For many people in Pakistan the view is gaining popularity that

Showbaz Sharif Federal government is #1 enemy in way for Pakistan's Prosperity



The sooner the PM is forced to resign the sooner the country will be on path to recovery





What has Shabaz Sharif achieved since April



a) Failed visit to Saudia

b) China rejected his visit

c) Failed visit to Turkey

d) Failed negotiation with IMF





> Rupee has dropped from 150 rupee per dollar to 250 Rupee per Dollar

> Economically Pakistan has put on a Neutral position



Shabaz Sharif is the exemplary meaning of failure his only supporters are the PDM bunch and now even he is at war with PPP Zardari clan





The moment is here that Shabaz Sharif should step down as Prime Minister of Pakistan because he has no representation over people of Pakistan , no one supports him



KPK - Has Government of Pakistan has CM from PTI

Punjab - Has Government of Pakistan , has CM chosen by PTI



Sindh - is not even support for Shahbaz Sharif

Zardari Clan / Bilawal's Papa has upper hand in Sindh for now



Baluchistan is governed by Blochi parties









If Showbaz Sharif , realizes his incompetence and decides to steps down it would be a welcomed decision from all Pakistani Citizens