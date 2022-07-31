What's new

Pakistan's Economic recovery is dependent on Showbaz Government Toppling

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

For many people in Pakistan the view is gaining popularity that
Showbaz Sharif Federal government is #1 enemy in way for Pakistan's Prosperity

The sooner the PM is forced to resign the sooner the country will be on path to recovery


What has Shabaz Sharif achieved since April

a) Failed visit to Saudia
b) China rejected his visit
c) Failed visit to Turkey
d) Failed negotiation with IMF


> Rupee has dropped from 150 rupee per dollar to 250 Rupee per Dollar
> Economically Pakistan has put on a Neutral position

Shabaz Sharif is the exemplary meaning of failure his only supporters are the PDM bunch and now even he is at war with PPP Zardari clan


The moment is here that Shabaz Sharif should step down as Prime Minister of Pakistan because he has no representation over people of Pakistan , no one supports him

KPK - Has Government of Pakistan has CM from PTI
Punjab - Has Government of Pakistan , has CM chosen by PTI

Sindh - is not even support for Shahbaz Sharif
Zardari Clan / Bilawal's Papa has upper hand in Sindh for now

Baluchistan is governed by Blochi parties




If Showbaz Sharif , realizes his incompetence and decides to steps down it would be a welcomed decision from all Pakistani Citizens
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Why would he want to visit any of those states while fire fighting the economic meltdown Pakistan is suffering? As for IMF, best to get a loan from elsewhere at lower rates.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

khansaheeb said:
Why would he want to visit any of those states while fire fighting the economic meltdown Pakistan is suffering? As for IMF, best to get a lone from else where at lower rates.
Showbaz stated "Beggar Can't be chooser" , with this mentality he can't even be captain of his mohala cricket team





More Begging




Begging in Arabic , and Arabic which was barely 65% in intact
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Remember LEADER !!!

Your Leader , should lead with Honor and Passion
A leader will say , no problem we will eat 1 meal today if it gives us Freedom

Not be crying around begging


Every second the Nation of Pakistan , wastes and getting this guy out of Prime Minister post , the Rupee continues to fall
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

Showbaz after fucking the country to kingdom come:

images (16).jpeg
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

Any honorable man , would wake up and simply announce he is stepping aside based on principles of morality and benefit of country.

No one is supporting him how can he call himself head of state ?
 

