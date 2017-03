Afghan nationals wait to cross the border into Afghanistan from Pakistan at the Torkham Border Post in Pakistan's Khyber Agency on March 7, 2017. The Pakistan-Afghan border at Torkham and Chaman in Balochistan province has been re-opened for two days to facilitate Afghan nationals who want to return to their country. A spike in tensions led to the border being closed following a spate of attacks in Pakistan, the deadliest of which was a suicide attack at a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan's Sindh province which killed 90 people, and which was claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group. QAZI RAUF/AFP/Getty Images

There are plenty of Pakistanis who can lend these terrorists support. A 2015 Pew Survey found that 9% of Pakistanis approve of Islamic State . Another Pew Survey in 2014 found that 8% of Pakistanis approve of the Taliban , and 12% approve of Al Qaeda . Pakistan’s military, which has a hand in supporting these terrorists, is the most popular institution in Pakistan at 87% approval. As Noman Ansari , the editor-in-chief of youth-oriented IGN Pakistan opined in 2015,



India is a key potential trading partner for Afghanistan, and increased trade between the two democracies could strengthen India and increase Afghanistan's economic independence from Pakistan. But Pakistan would prefer Afghanistan to be an economic and diplomatic dependency --

India is a key potential trading partner for Afghanistan, and increased trade between the two democracies could strengthen India and increase Afghanistan’s economic independence from Pakistan. But Pakistan would prefer Afghanistan to be an economic and diplomatic dependency -- strategic depth for its conflict with India.

Fixing violence, religious extremism, terrorism, and authoritarianism in Pakistan and Afghanistan is a tall order. It will not be easy. But it starts with the U.S. and Europe recognizing that we need to oppose, publicly and vigorously, the corrupt alliance of China Pakistan , and terrorists in South Asia. We need to recognize that Pakistan is using duplicity to veil its authoritarian and terrorist tactics. From this understanding should flow international measures of the strongest type against China and Pakistan to counter authoritarian violence and state-sponsored terrorism in South Asia.