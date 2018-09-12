'Our politics, defence and economy are all stable'

'LHC must move to bring Nawaz back'

'Pakistan's films will now tell its story to the world'

'Dollar depreciated after the introduction of finance bill'

Pakistan's economic position will be 'far better' by August, says Fawad "We are paying the price for the legacy left by Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif," says minister.