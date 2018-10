Watching PTI govt economic policies on imports I have come to the conclusion that economic growth of Pakistan will fall in the short run.



As PTI is making imports expensive and exports cheap this will result in less transactions in business community and this decreasing the growth by 0.1%



So is this bad?

Looking at the name of the title it seems bad but in actual terms it is good for economy and will push domestic production up. If Pakistan takes this path in short run we will get few bad news in media because media is paid for advertising sales and Pakistan economic policies is restricting sales of imports.

In the next years these measure will boost economy on much faster pace and Pakistani growth will increase very fast dew to halting growth this year.



This is just an opinion which I had monitoring current PTI economic policies.

