First thing first, he is not neutral. The first paragraph shows that clearly. Pakistan Occupied Kashmir? 8 IAF jets? Brave Abhinandan pilot?



Bring in something better, his analysis is also wrong. He has only gone about stuff already covered, and tried to throw shade.



"Cloth infront of 2 serial numbers," as if that matters.



"You can get a replica for $225," interesting he mentions this knowing well enough that the missiles can be seen in wreckage. And thinks that a wooden model apparently has a metal core as in pictures?



What exactly makes him an aviation expert?

Click to expand...