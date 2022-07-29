What's new

Pakistan's digital ID card locks out millions

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
256
0
158
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Refugees, migrants, women, transgender people and nomadic communities are among those without the vital computerised national identity card.

After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina – a woman from Karachi in Pakistan – decided to take her battle to court, winning a landmark victory.

Until then, Pakistanis had not been able to get the Computerized National Identity Card, or CNIC, unless they presented their father’s ID card – an impossibility for many people, including those like Rubina who were raised by single mother

The card is vital to vote, access government benefits including public schools and healthcare, open a bank account or apply for jobs. “I would turn up there, and be told to bring my father’s card,” said Rubina, s., 21

My mother raised me after my father abandoned us soon after my birth – how could I furnish his identity papers then?”

Rubina’s frustration drove her to file a petition at the high court in Sindh province, which in November ruled that the government agency that oversees the CNIC must issue her a card based on her mother’s citizenship record.

For Rubina, the decision meant she could apply to take over her mother’s job as an attendant in the state education department when her mother retired.

More widely, her case ends the effective exclusion of children of single mothers from the ID card scheme, said Harris Khalique, secretary-general of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, a nonprofit.
Without a CNIC, neither can any public service be accessed, nor can any banking transaction be conducted,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation .“In short, one has no rights at all as a citizen.”

The agency in charge of the CNIC, the National Database and Registration Authority, has said it is striving to reach people who have so far been excluded.

“The government has a clear policy that people who are supposed to be registered in the database will not be excluded,” said Salman Sufi, head of the prime minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit, which oversees the implementation of federal policy.

Marginalised left out
Established in 2000, the National Database and Registration Authority maintains the nation’s biometric database, and says it has issued some 120 million CNICs to 96% of adults in the nation of about 212 million people.

Each card comprises a 13-digit unique ID, a photograph of the person, their signature, and a microchip that contains their iris scans and fingerprints. Yet millions of people in Pakistan, including women, transgender people, migrant workers and nomadic communities are still without a CNIC.

More than 1 billion people globally have no way of proving their identity, according to the World Bank.

While governments across the world are adopting digital ID systems they say are improving governance, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights has said they exclude marginalised groups, and should not be a prerequisite for accessing social protection schemes.

A study of migrant workers in Karachi by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan last year showed that women were more likely not to have a CNIC, putting them at risk of destitution if their husband died or left the family.



www.google.com

‘No rights as a citizen’: Pakistan’s digital ID has excluded millions from social welfare schemes

Refugees, migrants, women, transgender people and nomadic communities are among those without the vital computerised national identity card.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.reuters.com

CORRECTED-FEATURE-Pakistan's digital ID card locks out millions

After three years of repeated attempts to get her digital national identity card, Rubina - a woman from the Pakistani city of Karachi - decided to take her battle to court, winning a landmark victory.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
6,237
-2
9,118
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They're fully available to illegal afghanis, anti state elements, even Indians for a low price. Sb bikta hai, just pay the right price and you can even have a PM of your choice.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
18,001
38
23,445
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The article is missing a MAJOR chunk of the information out.

I myself went and got someone a card made on the basis of their B-form. The process was done, but for the final sign off the child had to have either the mother or the father come with him and sign off on the document as the legal guardian. The mother for the kid went and got the final step done.

There is definitely more to this story.

As for the intro of the article where it starts with refugees and migrants, why should an illegal refugee be given a CNIC? There are other processes for them.

The UK is shipping migrants and refugees out to Africa...is that better?
 
Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
256
0
158
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
Jango said:
The article is missing a MAJOR chunk of the information out.

I myself went and got someone a card made on the basis of their B-form. The process was done, but for the final sign off the child had to have either the mother or the father come with him and sign off on the document as the legal guardian. The mother for the kid went and got the final step done.

There is definitely more to this story.

As for the intro of the article where it starts with refugees and migrants, why should an illegal refugee be given a CNIC? There are other processes for them.

The UK is shipping migrants and refugees out to Africa...is that better?
Click to expand...
Can you explain more
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,128
-20
18,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistani laws and bureaucracy are retarded in general.

My wife went to go make my son’s passport recently and some senior afsar there was making a big stink about the child’s father being there.

This was the second time she went because they misspelled my son‘s name in English even though it was written in English on his birth certificate...

Anyways, he was like the child’s father needs to come. She was like, he’s in US currently and you guys had no problem making the one before without him being here. So after making her wait for hours, requesting my passport, then making her go scan the image I had sent and wait a few more hours, he finally gave in.

I’m sure he did all of this because he has a tiny pecker and needed to exercise his authority/stalling her out for ‘incentive to do his job‘ money.

And don’t get me started on the fact that they misspelled by son’s name and then instead of fixing their error, charged me again to remake a new passport for him.

This is one of the many reasons I hate pakeez.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Passports, CNICs will be blocked over heckling against PML-N, warns Rana Sanaullah
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
2K
Khan2727
K
truthfollower
NADRA plans modification in CNICs
Replies
0
Views
316
truthfollower
truthfollower
Ghazwa-e-Hind
The Puppet PDM Government will Stop Citizen Portal App, Sehat Card, Ehsaas Program
Replies
13
Views
530
AMG_12
AMG_12
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PP-168 by-poll: Farrukh Habib's alleged WhatsApp conversation with detainee leaked
Replies
11
Views
221
khail007
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM thanks overseas Pakistanis as RDA deposits cross $4.5bn
2 3
Replies
30
Views
675
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom