Pakistan’s DGDP seeking a used Bombardier Global 6000?

Tamiyah

Tamiyah

Feb 21, 2019
Pakistan's DGDP is seeking a used Bombardier Global 6000.

The militaries worldwide have been using the Global 6000 in one of the following configurations/roles:

1. Electronic Attack/Jamming (Turkey's HAVASOJ)
2. AEW&C (Saab Erieye-ER)
3. VVIP/Intelligence Ops

Not too long ago, Pakistan Navy revealed it was using the Embraer Lineage 1000E for its next-generation maritime patrol aircraft.

Pakistan Air Force might be moving to a new EA/ECM program to support it's fleet of DA-20 Jamming aircraft serving in No.24 Sqn "Blinders".


kursed

Time to say... Havasoj.. =p *cough*
 
Vvip
 
Tamiyah said:
Would our Blinders be a little short legged in terms of 5-gen warface?
Click to expand...
The DA20s carry DRFM-based jammers, so there's no obsolescence issue. As long as the actual airframes have life in them, the PAF will continue operating them. However, I do think the PAF wants additional EA/ECM aircraft. It's expanding its offensive ops capability, so it needs more of these supporting assets.
 
