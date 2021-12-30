Pakistan’s DGDP seeking a used Bombardier Global 6000?

Pakistan's DGDP is seeking a used Bombardier Global 6000.The militaries worldwide have been using the Global 6000 in one of the following configurations/roles:1. Electronic Attack/Jamming (Turkey's HAVASOJ)2. AEW&C (Saab Erieye-ER)3. VVIP/Intelligence OpsNot too long ago, Pakistan Navy revealed it was using the Embraer Lineage 1000E for its next-generation maritime patrol aircraft.Pakistan Air Force might be moving to a new EA/ECM program to support it's fleet of DA-20 Jamming aircraft serving in No.24 Sqn "Blinders".Via ACE of PAF on FB, Many twitter accounts. Can provide them if the need arises.