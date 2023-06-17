Pakistan's Defense Minister and the Strategic Dilemma Facing Pakistan

I always had a different political theory: 'Stability' is needed for economic progress. It was in my Signature here at PDF for years. I have often said that countries which fall or are falling apart are the ones who have not been able to manage peaceful transfers of 'power'.



You are confusing cause and effect: The Instability starting April 2022 is the cause of the economic downfall we are witnessing now. The President of Pakistan would use procedural rules to sit on requests sent to him again and again--just an example! The govt. didn't know if it the Establishment was going to support Imran again or not and the govt--as incompetent as it was--was putting out the fires constantly.



As for the expats--they will start supporting whatever is in power in Pakistan when stability returns---if it returns. It is all about trust in whatever is in Pakistan. Imran is a very small fry for them. It is all about $$.



As for Imran's glorious 3.5 years: The MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION IS: If it was so good under Imran then why would the Establishment overthrow Imran?? I mean they were on 'the same page' where the Generals were raking in money. So why change?? And if the current govt. is an American agent, then where is the American help to support this govt??



This thread is about the stark choices Pakistan is facing --choices which Pakistan can't avoid, especially with the rapidly changing geopolitics due the Russia-Ukraine war.