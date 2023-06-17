Pakistan's Defense Minister and the Strategic Dilemma Facing Pakistan

The referenced article below is Pakistan's biggest strategic problem, which arises from economic problems, which arise from political stability, but since the Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistan's ambivalence between China and USA are getting less and less impatience from the two Superpowers.
In a way, Pakistan is back to the 1950s where the economically very fragile new country of Pakistan had to choose the USSR vs USA and Pakistan, wisely chose the USA then. The same choice is being faced by Pakistan again and, like in the early 1950s, Pakistan's economy is in shambles. The wrongly-cursed Establishment in Pakistan, unlike the fake revolutionaries like Imran Khan or the old corrupt order, know that a choice--a VERY difficult choice--is being thrust upon Pakistan. And the Russia-Ukraine war is making it imperative for Pakistan to be prepared for a choice in the rapidly-changing geopolitical situation around Pakistan. The Eurasian Continent has been the engine of human progress and destruction and it remains so and Pakistan is, fortunately or unfortunately, an integral part of that region.
With this backdrop, this interview of the veteran Pakistani politician and the current Defense Minister Khwaja Asif is very important. Look at this, combined with the recent statement of the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar about the geopolitics around the IMF loan talks and a picture emerges: Pakistan is being asked to make tough choices. [Yeah, such an 'Imported Government'!!]
BTW, Kh. Asif also bluntly worded his views about ties with America in spring 2022 when the then sitting stupid PM of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan was raising anti-American slogans: Mr. Asif's words were something like 'Beggars can't be choosers' to which he added words like 'when we are strong enough we can be more independent'. But PTI fanbois are often blind to the larger picture. A bunch of 'burgers' and expats led by a moron Mr. Imran Khan whose own kids sit in the West while he calls others to literally die for 'freedom' would not understand the hypocrisy and dangerous opportunism of Imran Khan.
But I digressed!
Here is Mr. Asif's views and I believe they reflect the Pakistani Establishment's views.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Islamabad does “not have any problem” with the United States developing ties with India, provided that it did not come at Pakistan’s cost.
He expressed these views during an interview with News Week published today (Saturday) where he was asked about India expanding its relationship with the US, as well as ties between Islamabad and New Delhi, particularly in context of the Kashmir issue.
“I think we do not have any problem with the United States developing a partnership with India if it is not at the cost of Pakistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan wanted good relationships with its neighbours and regional partners.
“We have common borders with China, we have common borders with Afghanistan, Iran, India. We would like to improve our relationships with them if the relationship is not good. We want to live in peace. If there is no peace there, we will never be able to restore our economy the way we want to restore it,” he said.
In this connection, he also mentioned that Pakistan’s was a “vulnerable economy” and not a very big one.
“All we have is a geographical location, which is strategic, which attracts, I would say, not all the good things, it sometimes attracts some things which really make us even more vulnerable.”
Asif went on to say, “I personally feel that some appreciation is required in Washington about our situation, and we should not be pushed into a situation where we have to make some very hard choices”.
“Our relationship with America for us is very valuable. It has its history. It has some disappointments, some huge disappointments, but still we value our relationship with the United States and we want that relationship to flourish.”
“We are big trade partners, we have a very large Pakistani diaspora in the United States and Pakistani interests over there. So, their business interests are also, considering our size, they are quite attractive and large,” Asif said. “This is something which we have to balance and, under the circumstances, under economic pressures, we are finding it difficult, but we survive.”
The defence minister’s comments come ahead of US State Secretary Antony Blinken’s upcoming visit of Beijing on June 18 and 19 and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington days later.
In recent times, US President Joe Biden has made deepening ties with India a cornerstone of his efforts to contain China’s expanding influence, with his administration also hoping to persuade India to buy US military drones.
US President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan recently said the US expects a “transformational moment” in India ties during Modi’s trip while one of Blinken’s objectives in China will be to manage escalation to ensure that the world’s two biggest military powers do not “veer in to conflict”.
Regarding Blinken’s China visit, Asif expressed hope that affairs might improve between the two countries.
He said it was difficult for Pakistan in the last few decades to maintain the “balancing act between our relationship with the United States of America and with the regional powers like China, our friends in the Arabian Gulf, Iran, and, of course, the Russian Federation also”.
Further, the defence minister said: “The international geopolitical situation sometimes becomes very difficult for us to balance between different interest groups, or different groups which are jockeying for power and international influence. And Pakistan being a vulnerable country, both economically and strategically, it becomes difficult for us.
“I think I’ll come back to my answer to your original question: once we have economic stability in our country, I think we will really be in a better position to handle this situation. Our vulnerability, economic vulnerability, actually exposes us to so many problems, which sometimes we are unable to tackle.”
No problem with US, India partnership, provided it doesn’t come at Pakistan’s cost: Khawaja Asif
Says Islamabad should not be pushed into a place where "we have to make some very hard choices".
www.dawn.com
