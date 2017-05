A University professor wrote an expressive message to his students at the doctorate, master’s, and bachelor’s levels and placed it at the entrance of a university, in South Africa.And the message is:“Collapsing any nation does not require the use of atomic bombs or the use of long-range missiles. It only requires lowering the quality of education and allowing cheating in the examinations by the students.”A few days back, as a member vigilance committee, I was authorized to monitor the supervisory staff and examination halls in SSC examinations. What I saw there, was really dismal and shocking. I felt sorry for the future of my nation, destined to serve the country in various capacities. How can such an examination system make a prosperous and technological country where cheating is a common practice? Not few but many actors and factors are responsible for this mess, but among all, the teacher plays a crucial role. The story starts with a teacher and ends with a teacher.Read more: KP government allocates Rs.139 billion for education A teacher is called “the mason of nation” because he has the role in building the nation. A teacher makes the mind of students and can make them responsible citizens. These students are to become teachers, doctors, engineers, bureaucrats, and politicians. He can set high moral values in the minds of students.The teaching community, of which I am also a part, can play a vital role in reshaping our society and making better individuals out of good students. Unfortunately, though, a majority of us pay less heed towards this prophetic profession. We have become more materialistic and greedy. Here is, how we destroy our future generations at various stages of their studies. I will focus on the role of a teacher in examinations at various levels and stages. The story starts with:It goes a long way in discouraging the “ratta” system and cheating. It can encourage a student to think and study critically.In KP, everyone is aware of the recent mathematics paper of class 9th which was full of errors. This shows how a teacher pays less attention to the make-up of a paper. He fails to realize that paper-setting is the soul of all examinations. It goes a long way in discouraging the “ratta” system and cheating. It can encourage a student to think and study critically. But there is a big negligence in this regard on behalf of a teacher and the concerned boards as well. Why do the boards assign such a hectic task to an incompetent teacher?Read more: Education reforms in KP: Right steps at the right time One becomes frustrated and heartbroken to see the halls in examination days. The supervisory staff, being teachers, just collect the cheating material and throw it into a dustbin. It is really disappointing that they remain silent spectators and don’t perform their supervision honestly. One can see the cheating materials scattered all over the hall. They just come to fill their documents and claim a bill. A majority of them either come for big brunches to eat, or to make the politicians happy, who run their private schools.The inspectors were once signs of terror for the cheating environment.An inspector is usually a teacher or a board official. He has the duty to supervise the staff and students in the examination hall. The inspectors were once signs of terror for the cheating environment. Sorry to say, I found them coming late or just to fill their days. In their very presence, the students could be seen tearing pages from pocket guides as well as supplying the same to those sitting in the rows.They do not think for a while that some of the students might have burnt midnight oil and an undue checking might cost them a heavy loss.The papers are sent to various centers in thousands. But here again, the teacher is assigned the task of checking the papers. He pays scant attention to checking and instead carelessly and randomly put some marks and blots on the papers. In a bird’s eye view, he checks the paper, gives marks in figures that come out of his pen, and throws it to a heap. They check in thousands and claim a bill for themselves. Proper checking and future of the student are not their priority. They do not think for a while that some of the students might have burnt midnight oil and an undue checking might cost him a heavy loss.Read more: Changing the academic landscape of Pakistan: Genuine educational leaders needed