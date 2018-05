current government

benefits

either to attract foreign capital

doesn’t allow the economy to grow fast.

can

rom 2013 to 2016, the country remained under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of the IMF, which helped in bolstering foreign exchange reserves of the country.

low growth rate reduces imports,

when the country came out of the EFF

The downside

precious foreign exchange reserves started to tumble despite expensive short-term commercial borrowing and loans from Chinese banks.

5%

.

These high external financing requirements will increase the external debt a great deal which is a risky strategy.

cracks started to appear

every passing week,

the BOP crisis is getting closer though the government keeps on borrowing from external sources.

the likely possibility is that the economy will slow down again in line with the precarious foreign exchange situation and the new IMF programme will be negotiated soon.