Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy

Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities sour past the size of its economy

Pakistan’s outstanding debt and liabilities reached Rs44.6 trillion as of June 30, 2020 going past the size of its economy, according to the statistics the State Bank of Pakistan published on Thursday.

The total debt and liabilities increased by more than a tenth in the latest fiscal year and now stand at 107% of its GDP, which stands at Rs41.7 trillion, according to the central bank’s data.
This is much higher than the 60% limit as described under Pakistan Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act 2005 and it has been above this line since the time of PML-N government. In fiscal year 2018, the last year of the PML-N government, the total debt and liabilities were Rs29.8 trillion or 86.3% of the GDP, therefore, the present set-up has added another Rs14.8 trillion to the national debt since then.
This mountain of debt leaves Pakistan with no money to spend on its people. This is because more than 40% of its budget is spent on repaying the previous loan. Successive governments have failed to meet tax collection target, which results in lower revenue. On the other hand, they end up spending more than what’s allocated in the budget. Higher spending and lower revenue creates large budget deficit, which is then plugged through more borrowing and the cycle goes on.

This is very worrying. If the govt cannot do anything else then atleast create a national company to extract gold from balochistan along with other minerals. We know tax collection is impossible in this system where all the businessmen are part of assemblies and govts.
 
This is a trick the opposition are pulling.
They are quoting debt in rupee terms because it sounds worse because of the depreciation of the PKR. In dollar terms the loan burden hasn't changed quite as much.
 
Protest_again said:
of course on PDF, Pakistan is richest country in the world. They just have to take a look at Karachi these days.
India’s economy may shrink sharply in FY21.

India’s growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) today said that India’s economy may contract by 4 per cent in the current fiscal year FY 2020-21. ADB cited the global health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic behind the forecast of contraction in the country’s economy. It further said that the pandemic may see multiple waves of outbreaks in the coming period and thus the possibility of high sovereign debt and financial crises can not be ruled out. In another forecast, Fitch Ratings has also expected India’s economic activity to contract by 5 per cent in the current fiscal.

Now **** OFF !!! Go fix your own problem before telling us what to do.
 
Protest_again said:
of course on PDF, Pakistan is richest country in the world. They just have to take a look at Karachi these days.
You close your eyes to local issues. Typical rss mentality on pdf.

Bihar: Destroyed lives and submerged homes in flood-hit India

Homes and livelihoods have been swept away by monsoon rains in India's Bihar state.
Mumbai also flooded. Atleast were discussing karachi floods. Whereas in india politicians dont care.

 
Longhorn said:
This is a trick the opposition are pulling.
They are quoting debt in rupee terms because it sounds worse because of the depreciation of the PKR. In dollar terms the loan burden hasn't changed quite as much.
How will dollar denomination will change it? Your total debt crossed your GDP whether in rupees or dollars.
 
RoadRunner401 said:
India’s economy may shrink sharply in FY21.

India’s growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden.
Asian Development Bank (ADB) today said that India’s economy may contract by 4 per cent in the current fiscal year FY 2020-21. ADB cited the global health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic behind the forecast of contraction in the country’s economy. It further said that the pandemic may see multiple waves of outbreaks in the coming period and thus the possibility of high sovereign debt and financial crises can not be ruled out. In another forecast, Fitch Ratings has also expected India’s economic activity to contract by 5 per cent in the current fiscal.

Now **** OFF !!! Go fix your own problem before telling us what to do.
It is pandemic time that is to be expected. Pakistan economy is in shit hole even before. We have competent people to look after our economy no need to import any. Lol.
 
This was much expected specially due to Corona and lock down where tax collection was extremely low and expenditure was very high.

With the current account deficit in control, economic recovery is expected to pick pace. We might see a reversing trend within 2 years time.
 
Protest_again said:
Mumbai is rich. Maharashtra government budget is twice Pakistans and 9 times Sindh.


Mumbai municipality budget is additional $6 billion dollars.

BMC presents Rs 30,692 crore budget for 2019-20

We have resources to handle these things. Thank you.
Unsuprising response from a person that does not care about fellow indians suffering. All that money still 60 percent live in slums. When migrants will left hungry due to lockdown, Indians here posting foreign currency reserves status.
 
Type59 said:
Unsuprising response from a person that does not care about fellow indians suffering. All that money still 60 percent live in slums. When migrants will left hungry due to lockdown, Indians here posting foreign currency reserves status.
Migrants suffered? Did they come to tell you that personally. If 60% of population is living in slums, they still be doing better than most Pakistanis. Like I said municipal budget of Mumbai is more or less equal to whole of Sindh. People of Sindh are quite poor it seems.

India's food subsidy is equal to whole of Pakistan budget. India poor are quite happy and content doesn't abuse Modi for inflation like they do to Imran in Pakistan. Modi get 78% approval rating after all. Don't just read biased narratives. You'll be left far away from truth.
 
