Pakistan’s debt, liabilities cross Rs50tr

Burden increased by Rs20.7 trillion in past 39 monthsFor the first time ever, Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities have crossed Rs50.5 trillion, an addition of Rs20.7 trillion under the current government alone, revealed the official figures released on Wednesday.The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released the debt figures till September 2021, a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan described the increasing debt as a “national security issue”.Figures showed that the total debt and public debt situation deteriorated during the tenure of current Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.Like its predecessor, the PTI government too is running on foreign and domestic loans and has failed to enhance revenues to such levels where its debt burden can be reduced.The situation is no different when it comes to the public debt, which is the direct responsibility of the federal government.The public debt increased to Rs41.5 trillion by September this year, an addition of Rs16.5 trillion during PTI’s tenure. Total public debt increased 66% from July 2018 to September 2021, showed the official bulletin.When the PML-N government completed its five-year term, the total public debt stood at Rs24.95 trillion, or 72.5% of GDP.The accumulation of debt is a direct result of the gap between expenditures and revenues, which is widening due to the inelasticity of debt servicing and defence needs and the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) failure to enhance tax collection significantly.Under the IMF’s loan condition, the government will cut the contingency grants budget by Rs50 billion and the Public Sector Development Programme by Rs200 billion, which will slow down the journey towards development.The federal government’s total domestic debt increased to Rs26.4 trillion, an addition of Rs10 trillion or 61% since June 2018. At the end of PML-N’s tenure, the domestic debt stood at Rs16.4 trillion.The external debt of the federal government increased 77% to Rs13.8 trillion in the past 39 months. There was a net increase of Rs6 trillion in the external debt, largely due to currency depreciation and building of foreign currency reserves through borrowing.At the end of PML-N’s tenure, the external debt had stood at Rs7.8 trillion.The Rs13.8 trillion of external government debt does not include loans obtained for building forex reserves and under the currency swap arrangements. These loans are the responsibility of the central bank.The steep currency depreciation also contributed to the federal government’s debt. By September 2021, the rupee-dollar parity stood at Rs170.37. In June 2018, the value of the dollar was equal to Rs121.54, showing a massive depreciation of nearly Rs49 or 41%. The current parity is around Rs175.The IMF debt, which was $6.1 billion three years ago, jumped to $7.1 billion by September this year, according to the central bank.The direct consequence of the growing debt pile is a huge increase in the cost of debt servicing.