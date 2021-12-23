AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's current Test Player , Abid Ali goes Heart Surgery
34 Year old Abid Ali , who gave a Man of Series Performance in Bangladesh Test Series , recently was hospitalized for Heart issues which required a surgery
The unexpected surgery , means Pakistan will loose services of a brilliant player all prayers are with Abid Ali as he recovers post surgery
The star was shinning brightly even after the lack of Test Cricket for Pakistani Team in last few years
Hard to imagine a player playing test cricket who is in peak fitness level as a batsmen suffer such calamity
