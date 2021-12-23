Pakistan's current Test Player , Abid Ali goes Heart Surgery

Pakistan's current Test Player , Abid Ali goes Heart Surgery34 Year old Abid Ali , who gave a Man of Series Performance in Bangladesh Test Series , recently was hospitalized for Heart issues which required a surgeryThe unexpected surgery , means Pakistan will loose services of a brilliant player all prayers are with Abid Ali as he recovers post surgeryThe star was shinning brightly even after the lack of Test Cricket for Pakistani Team in last few yearsHard to imagine a player playing test cricket who is in peak fitness level as a batsmen suffer such calamity