Pakistan's current Test Player , Abid Ali goes Heart Surgery

34 Year old Abid Ali , who gave a Man of Series Performance in Bangladesh Test Series , recently was hospitalized for Heart issues which required a surgery

The unexpected surgery , means Pakistan will loose services of a brilliant player all prayers are with Abid Ali as he recovers post surgery

The star was shinning brightly even after the lack of Test Cricket for Pakistani Team in last few years

Hard to imagine a player playing test cricket who is in peak fitness level as a batsmen suffer such calamity
 
Last edited:
This is weird..
Why did he required heart surgery is what intersts me
May be coronary artery dissection
Sainthood 101 said:
End of his career?
Click to expand...
Probably not but depends what was wrong or why did surgery happened

But rehab will be months
 
