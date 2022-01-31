Pakistan's current account has again gone deeply negative - approaching 5% of GDP now: Dr Atif Mian

Because the reality of Pakistan's finances are gloom and doom. When you are very sick, you don't complain to the doctor for telling you what really is wrong with your body.Why is this Atif guy all of a sudden so active in propagating negative news and gloom and doom scenario?
Atif gone patwari? (jk)Why is this Atif guy all of a sudden so active in propagating negative news and gloom and doom scenario??? Has he looked around and seen the oil prices and inflation world wide ???
No, Dr Atif Mian has been trying to help this govt since August 2018. He even agreed to be part of govts economic advisory council to help Pakistan come out of this doom and gloom. But his very presence was resisted by the people of Pakistan and he was booted out with disgust, along with Harvard and London School of Economics experts that joined because of Dr Atif Mian's macro economic expertiseAtif gone patwari? (jk)
More embarrassment for govt as second economist resigns from EAC over Atif Mian's exclusionDr Imran Rasul says he "profoundly disagree[s]" with the circumstances in which Atif Mian was asked to resign.www.dawn.com
More embarrassment for govt as second economist resigns from EAC over Atif Mian's exclusionDr Imran Rasul says he "profoundly disagree[s]" with the circumstances in which Atif Mian was asked to resign.www.dawn.com
He’s a pro economist, but if you remember our discussions last year. Saying that the brief respite in CAD and minor surplus was only temporary due to Covid and not underlying economic strength, this is basically the reversion from that brief break in the cycle.View attachment 812426 View attachment 812427
