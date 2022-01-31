Pakistan's current account has again gone deeply negative - approaching 5% of GDP now: Dr Atif Mian

People can disagree with Dr Arif Mian’s faith all they want. That’s fine. But to slander him and accuse him of being motivated by anything other than genuine care and professional interest is beyond the pale.



Despite the consistent stream of attacks and slander, Dr Atif Mian has been charitable in his diagnosis of Pakistan’s economic problems and has freely offered professional advise to correct course. He’s been doing so for more than a decade.



The notion that he’s anti PTI is laughable. He routinely criticizes the previous rulers. In fact, as someone that’s followed his writings for years, I will say he’s pro-PTI more than he’s anti-PTI.