What's new

Pakistan's current account has again gone deeply negative - approaching 5% of GDP now: Dr Atif Mian

Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,345
6
25,250
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813258362998785
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813261009555459
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813262318129152
D264BE0C-6A7C-41B7-8956-C11EC6D7EEC3.jpeg
9C5B1DC4-6BE2-4E45-A3C3-06CDCD445621.png

@RiazHaq @Wood @Patriot forever @blain2 @Jungibaaz @farok84 @blueazure @El Sidd @Jazzbot @koolio @ghazi52 @AZ1 @Zibago
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,336
0
5,291
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Why is this Atif guy all of a sudden so active in propagating negative news and gloom and doom scenario??? Has he looked around and seen the oil prices and inflation world wide ???
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
16,345
6
25,250
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
Sainthood 101 said:
Atif gone patwari? :lol: (jk)
Click to expand...
No, Dr Atif Mian has been trying to help this govt since August 2018. He even agreed to be part of govts economic advisory council to help Pakistan come out of this doom and gloom. But his very presence was resisted by the people of Pakistan and he was booted out with disgust, along with Harvard and London School of Economics experts that joined because of Dr Atif Mian's macro economic expertise
www.dawn.com

More embarrassment for govt as second economist resigns from EAC over Atif Mian's exclusion

Dr Imran Rasul says he "profoundly disagree[s]" with the circumstances in which Atif Mian was asked to resign.
www.dawn.com
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,843
-2
4,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Norwegian said:
No, Dr Atif Mian has been trying to help this govt since August 2018. He even agreed to be part of govts economic advisory council to help Pakistan come out of this doom and gloom. But his very presence was resisted by the people of Pakistan and he was booted out with disgust, along with Harvard and London School of Economics experts that joined because of Dr Atif Mian's macro economic expertise
www.dawn.com

More embarrassment for govt as second economist resigns from EAC over Atif Mian's exclusion

Dr Imran Rasul says he "profoundly disagree[s]" with the circumstances in which Atif Mian was asked to resign.
www.dawn.com
Click to expand...
I know
 
Jungibaaz

Jungibaaz

RETIRED MOD
Jul 4, 2010
8,258
109
17,194
Country
Pakistan
Location
France
Norwegian said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813258362998785
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813261009555459
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1487813262318129152
View attachment 812426 View attachment 812427
@RiazHaq @Wood @Patriot forever @blain2 @Jungibaaz @farok84 @blueazure @El Sidd @Jazzbot @koolio @ghazi52 @AZ1 @Zibago
Click to expand...
He’s a pro economist, but if you remember our discussions last year. Saying that the brief respite in CAD and minor surplus was only temporary due to Covid and not underlying economic strength, this is basically the reversion from that brief break in the cycle.
 
F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,336
0
5,291
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Jungibaaz said:
He’s a pro economist, but if you remember our discussions last year. Saying that the brief respite in CAD and minor surplus was only temporary due to Covid and not underlying economic strength, this is basically the reversion from that brief break in the cycle.
Click to expand...


It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. It’s called common sense … what bothers me is that these people don’t acknowledge positive news.


Every dollar earned with increased export is a dollar less we have to borrow.

Let’s keep pushing and keep increasing our exports which is the ONLY way other than investment that will neutralize our CAD.

If we keep pushing to increase our exports and combined with remittances and investment we might just start to break even in few years .

He is qadiani and that’s why he was rejected
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,309
3
6,233
Country
United States
Location
United States
People can disagree with Dr Arif Mian’s faith all they want. That’s fine. But to slander him and accuse him of being motivated by anything other than genuine care and professional interest is beyond the pale.

Despite the consistent stream of attacks and slander, Dr Atif Mian has been charitable in his diagnosis of Pakistan’s economic problems and has freely offered professional advise to correct course. He’s been doing so for more than a decade.

The notion that he’s anti PTI is laughable. He routinely criticizes the previous rulers. In fact, as someone that’s followed his writings for years, I will say he’s pro-PTI more than he’s anti-PTI.
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
2,523
4
4,893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jungibaaz said:
He’s a pro economist, but if you remember our discussions last year. Saying that the brief respite in CAD and minor surplus was only temporary due to Covid and not underlying economic strength, this is basically the reversion from that brief break in the cycle.
Click to expand...

IMO that is not entirely an honest assessment. It is opposite extreme period we are going through.

1) We are going through a broad-based commodity inflationary cycle.
FKG31MlX0Agg_tM.jpeg


2) There are vaccines imports of around $2b.
3) There are some payments which are adjusted somewhere else. 😉
Besides many other points.

The truth lies somewhere in the middle.

An ideal assessment would be 50%. Things have improved considerably but not to the extent to cover this type of situation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
World Economic Forum praises Pakistan over taking effective steps for development
Replies
2
Views
176
Norwegian
Norwegian
Norwegian
PMLN is the most favorite party of Pakistanis today: Nawaz Sharif
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
Norwegian
PTI has unprecedented support from establishment: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
batmannow
batmannow
Norwegian
Vietnam’s economic miracle: insights for Pakistan
2
Replies
25
Views
989
REhorror
R
Norwegian
Pakistan to seek debt restructuring of CPEC power projects
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
76
Views
3K
BoggedDown
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom