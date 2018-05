Pakistan’s current account deficit widens to record high

$14.03 billion in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2018

The situation may even force the government to go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package, analysts say.



The 10-month cumulative deficit of $14.03 billion is much higher than the complete fiscal year 2017’s deficit of $12.62 billion, according to the central bank.

The current account deficit in April 2018 alone stood at $1.95 billion, which is 61% higher than $1.21 billion recorded in the prior month of March 2018, it added.