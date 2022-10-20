What's new

Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit shrinks 37% YoY in 1Q of FY23

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,425
2
6,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit shrinks 37% YoY in 1Q of FY23​

By
Web Desk
-
October 20, 2022

Islamabad: Pakistan’s current account deficit shrank more than 37% on a year-on-year basis during the first quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2023.
According to a monthly report published by the State Bank of Pakistan on the balance of payments, during the first three months of FY23, the current account deficit of Pakistan amounted to $2.2 billion. Compared to the $3.52 billion recorded during the same period last year, this year’s CAD dropped by 37.4%.

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrinks 42pc to $0.7bn in August

Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, a decline has been witnessed in September alone as the current account deficit also narrowed down by 53.2%. It fell to $0.3 billion, compared to the $0.67 billion that was recorded in August.
The SBP attributed the significant shrinkage in CAD to the declining trend in imports.

The report said that during the first quarter of FY23, the imports of goods and services clocked in at $18.36 billion, whereas the exports of goods and services amounted to only $9.28 billion.

Trade deficit of Pakistan declines 21.32% YoY during first quarter of FY23​

The trade deficit of Pakistan recorded in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 declined 21.32% on a year-on-year basis, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday.
According to the revised data on monthly trade statistics by PBS, during the first quarter of FY23 (July-September), the trade deficit amounted to $9.2 billion. Compared to the deficit of $11.7 billion recorded during the same period of FY22, that is a sharp 21.32% drop.
The total imports during the first quarter stood at $16.44 billion compared to $18.71 billion recorded last year during the same period. Meanwhile, on a YoY basis, exports rose to $7.17 billion from $6.99 billion recorded last year in the first quarter.
August trade deficit swells to $3.5 billion MoM

In September alone, the trade deficit amounted to $2.9 billion, falling from August’s $3.58 billion. The imports in September fell to $5.34 billion from $6 billion on a month-on-month basis. Exports, however, also recorded a slight decline on an MoM basis in September as they fell to $2.44 billion from $2.48 billion.

It should also be noted that the trade deficit of Pakistan recorded a whopping increase of 55.7% during the fiscal year 2022, taking the total imbalance between imports and exports to $48.38 billion. Fuelled by the soaring trade imbalance and rising current account deficit, the forex exchange reserves have fallen to the $7.59 billion level as of October 7.

pakobserver.net

Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit shrinks 37% YoY in 1Q of FY23 - Pakistan Observer

Pakistan's current account deficit shrank more than 37% on a YoY basis during the first quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2023.
pakobserver.net pakobserver.net
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,425
2
6,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mrc said:
This is positive

If next govt can produce growth with a controlled CAD that's the solution to Pakistans economic problems
Click to expand...
Only viable option. Live within your means. Luxury import ban should continue. No power plant that uses imported fuel should be approved. Existing ones that use imported oil should be retired. There should be a moratorium on non-PKR debt.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Current account deficit shrinks 37% to $2.2bn in first quarter of FY23
Replies
0
Views
19
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Zibago
Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL
Replies
12
Views
615
PakCan
PakCan
beijingwalker
India's trade deficit widens to $28.68 bn in Aug, import rises 37%
2 3
Replies
30
Views
777
serenity
serenity
H
Pakistan’s Current Account Deficit Fell to Just $0.5 Billion in Feb 2022
Replies
4
Views
395
Mugen
Mugen
S
Substantial improvement in CAD position for PaK
Replies
13
Views
503
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom